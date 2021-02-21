Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Sweden
  5. Andrum Room for Thought / Nyréns

Andrum Room for Thought / Nyréns

Save this project
Andrum Room for Thought / Nyréns

© David Thunander© David Thunander© David Thunander© David Thunander+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Religious Architecture, Temporary Installations
Örsundsbro, Sweden
  • Lead Architects:Sofia Kanje
  • Design Architect:Veronica Feltre
  • Structural Designer:Athanasios Giannimaras
  • Builder:Ewall Bygg
  • Client:Lagunda Församling. Carin Åblad Lundström
  • Structural Engineer:Kåver & Mellin – byggkonstruktion
  • Sponsor:Innovation Agency Vinnova
  • City:Örsundsbro
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander

“Room for Thought is a conceptual project that is financed by the Swedish innovation agency initiative” in wake of the crises”. People’s spiritual and existential health lies at the heart of the idea for the mobile chapel. A holy space where people can gather safely despite limitations.

Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander

At times of crisis, people need to be able to gather and have access to spirituality, religion, tradition, and cultural heritage more than ever. Many small, historic, or culturally significant buildings are currently unsuitable for gatherings. This affects important events and ceremonies in people’s lives. 

Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander

In response, the Chapel offers an alternative solution. Room for thought is mobile and paired down construction that does not replace older buildings but acts as a complement to them. With

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Room for Thought, people can gather in their local, cultural, and religious settings but in a new way, rather than being forced to abandon them. The chapel is mobile and causes no permanent impact on the surroundings where it is placed.

Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander

The project started to be developed in the spring of 2020, with the following citation: “The project has identified a need for new types of spiritual meeting places when existing venues are unsuitable for use. The project brings together skilled suppliers to deliver a project with strong demand within the target group. If the project is successful, it can expect to be used widely for different types of venues” and the initiative of the architect Sofia Kanje and the vicar Carin Åblad Lundström.

Save this picture!
© David Thunander
© David Thunander

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:749 60 Örsundsbro, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nyréns
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureReligious ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSweden
Cite: "Andrum Room for Thought / Nyréns" 21 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956981/andrum-room-for-thought-nyrens> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream