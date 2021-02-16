Comporta 10 House / Fragmentos

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 20

Houses
Grândola, Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira
Text description provided by the architects. The Comporta 10 residence is located in the Portuguese traditional village of Comporta. Surrounded by a pine forest, the building is placed on a mild sloping plot that favors sun exposure and the relationship with the landscape to the South.

© Francisco Nogueira
The one-story house is the result of a sum of volumes. The final mass has different angles of orientation, leaving semi-open and outdoor passages between them. The architectural form has also reference from the traditional Comporta Style, making all pieces of the region’s architectural heritage subtly combined and embedded in this contemporary approach.

© Francisco Nogueira
Plan
© Francisco Nogueira
Programs can be broadly divided into two parts. The left core consists of the common areas. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are continuous, and the feeling of being outside is enhanced by large structural spans and sliding glass doors. Five bedrooms with their bathrooms can be found on the right core and are defined by the creation of voids and yards, for each separate private space.

© Francisco Nogueira
Aaxonometrica
© Francisco Nogueira
In the exterior, with a strong sense of place in mind, the natural landscape and the white-sand dunes become the central features. 

© Francisco Nogueira
Fragmentos
