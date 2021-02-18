House NVO / dmvA

+ 11

Design Team: An-Sofie De Backer, Kristof Van Parijs

Structure Engineers: Util struktuurstudies

Tiles: Kerkstoel

City: Sint-Katelijne-Waver

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House NVO is situated in Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver, Belgium. Although the village center is nearby, the house is located in a rural setting. It is not situated next to a road, but along a country lane flanked by trees. The existing rural property on the plot had become too small for the owners, so an extension of the house was required. dmvA designed the addition like a folded skin around the existing house.

The shell is composed of a timber frame construction and is completely covered with tiles. That way the facades and the roof merge, generating a ‘fifth’ façade. The use of the tiles emphasizes the rural and archetypical feeling. The room typology of the existing house was extended to the new addition. It has become an ensemble of rooms, including a double-height outdoor space as a covered terrace and a bathroom with a skylight. Because of its positioning, every room has a connection with the surrounding landscape. The timber frame construction of the extension is materialised to the interior by leaving it naked.

The contrast between the new and existing situation is highlighted in a serene way by whitening the existing walls and building the new walls in wood. The extension is practically a dome over the existing property, on a uniform pedestal of marble mosaic tiles. The uniformity of the roof tiles and marble tiles connects the old and new situation.