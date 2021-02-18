Submit a Project Advertise
World
House NVO / dmvA

© Johnny Umans

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, House Interiors, Extension
Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium
  • Architects: dmvA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  256
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Johnny Umans
  • Design Team:An-Sofie De Backer, Kristof Van Parijs
  • Structure Engineers:Util struktuurstudies
  • Tiles:Kerkstoel
  • City:Sint-Katelijne-Waver
  • Country:Belgium
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. House NVO is situated in Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver, Belgium. Although the village center is nearby, the house is located in a rural setting. It is not situated next to a road, but along a country lane flanked by trees. The existing rural property on the plot had become too small for the owners, so an extension of the house was required. dmvA designed the addition like a folded skin around the existing house.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The shell is composed of a timber frame construction and is completely covered with tiles. That way the facades and the roof merge, generating a ‘fifth’ façade. The use of the tiles emphasizes the rural and archetypical feeling. The room typology of the existing house was extended to the new addition. It has become an ensemble of rooms, including a double-height outdoor space as a covered terrace and a bathroom with a skylight. Because of its positioning, every room has a connection with the surrounding landscape. The timber frame construction of the extension is materialised to the interior by leaving it naked.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The contrast between the new and existing situation is highlighted in a serene way by whitening the existing walls and building the new walls in wood. The extension is practically a dome over the existing property, on a uniform pedestal of marble mosaic tiles. The uniformity of the roof tiles and marble tiles connects the old and new situation.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Cite: "House NVO / dmvA" 18 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

