415N Apartment / CoDA

Apartment Interiors • Asa Norte, Brazil Architects: CoDA arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 72 m²

Photographs Photographs: Júlia Tótoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Francisco Dias Moreira , Kit House , Marmoraria Vilela



Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Alice Menezes, Sarah Almeida

Team: Ana Paula Kouzak

City: Asa Norte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The couple sought CoDA to help transform their newly acquired apartment in a central and privileged area of ​​Brasília, close to the park Olhos d’Água. The apartment did not reflect the couple's personality and its internal division was not compatible with the family's plans

The new proposal should renew the environments, update the existing installations, preserve the amplitude and seek the maximum use of natural light. Another concern was the creation of custom cabinets that would help organize various items, in particular a large collection of books, a family heirloom. Thus, the design of the cabinets became the key to the transformation of space.

With a lean and objective program, the apartment consists of a living room, kitchen, laundry, bathroom and two bedrooms, one for the couple and the other already planned as a baby's room. An optimized and contemporary division, which sought to bring more efficiency and integration into the daily life of the home.

The ambience is the result of a rich combination of references selected by the team and customers, including blue cabinets, paintings by Brazilian artists, metalwork elements and the use of colors in the environments.