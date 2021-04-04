We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartment Interiors
  Brazil
  415N Apartment / CoDA

415N Apartment / CoDA

415N Apartment / CoDA

© Júlia Tótoli

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Asa Norte, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Photographs Photographs:  Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Francisco Dias Moreira, Kit House, Marmoraria Vilela
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Alice Menezes, Sarah Almeida
  • Team:Ana Paula Kouzak
  • City:Asa Norte
  • Country:Brazil
© Júlia Tótoli
Text description provided by the architects. The couple sought CoDA to help transform their newly acquired apartment in a central and privileged area of ​​Brasília, close to the park Olhos d’Água. The apartment did not reflect the couple's personality and its internal division was not compatible with the family's plans

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
The new proposal should renew the environments, update the existing installations, preserve the amplitude and seek the maximum use of natural light. Another concern was the creation of custom cabinets that would help organize various items, in particular a large collection of books, a family heirloom. Thus, the design of the cabinets became the key to the transformation of space.

Original Plan
© Júlia Tótoli
With a lean and objective program, the apartment consists of a living room, kitchen, laundry, bathroom and two bedrooms, one for the couple and the other already planned as a baby's room. An optimized and contemporary division, which sought to bring more efficiency and integration into the daily life of the home.

© Júlia Tótoli
The ambience is the result of a rich combination of references selected by the team and customers, including blue cabinets, paintings by Brazilian artists, metalwork elements and the use of colors in the environments.

© Júlia Tótoli
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Asa Norte Superquadra Norte 415 - Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70878-000, Brazil

About this office
CoDA arquitetos
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "415N Apartment / CoDA" [Apartamento 415N / CoDA arquitetos] 04 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956937/415n-apartment-coda> ISSN 0719-8884

