World
fmM House / BLAF Architecten

fmM House / BLAF Architecten

© Stijn Bollaert

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mechelen, Belgium
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture has an influence on nature, and nature has an influence on our architecture. Art also influences our architecture. A sculpture forms the basis of this residential volume. In our quest for buildability, affordability, circular, energetic, and economic efficiency, we allow ourselves to be guided by geometric abstraction. Circle and square become form-retaining elements in masonry in volume. They form the basic structure that supports the roof.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
The wooden structure of the insulated volume perforates with surgical precision these massive volumes, creating an alternation of enclosed and open outdoor spaces. The brick volumes carry the solid concrete roof between the volumes, in the brick volumes the wall, floor, and roof are made of wood. The hybrid way of building uses each material with its specific qualities and ensures a high-performance way of building. In addition to the performance, the hybrid permanent structure ensures different experiences, atmospheres, sounds. Structure and materialization are reduced to the essence.

© Stijn Bollaert
Axonometry
© Stijn Bollaert
The brick volumes include the private and serving functional spaces such as the sleeping quarters, yoga room, bathroom, storage room, and entrance. These spaces are related to an enclosed outdoor space. The space between the volumes is open and equally oriented to each side, no front, side, or rear sides but rather east, south, west, and north.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Intermediate spaces are created inside and outside, but all open in relation to the environment. This double-height central space forms the theater for current and future uses. It has the potential to apply secondary structures, allowing it to respond to changes in the program.

© Stijn Bollaert
BLAF Architecten
