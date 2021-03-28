We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Granby Winter Garden / Assemble

Granby Winter Garden / Assemble

Save this project
Granby Winter Garden / Assemble

Courtesy of AssembleCourtesy of AssembleCourtesy of AssembleCourtesy of Assemble+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community, Restoration
Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Assemble
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Fundraising And Arts Advisor:Maria Brewster
  • Horticultural Research:Nina Edge and Andrea Ku
  • Horticultural Consultants:Mima Taylor, Steven Perkins and Mount Venus Nursery
  • Lead Garden Design And Planting Community Gardener Community Gardener :Andrea Ku
  • Structural Engineers:Structure Workshop
  • Access Consultant:Burdus Access
  • Building Control:Liverpool City Council
  • City:Liverpool
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble

Text description provided by the architects. Assemble and Granby Four Streets CLT have converted the derelict terraced houses at number 37 and 39 Cairns Street in Granby, Liverpool into a new shared garden, freely accessible to local residents and the wider neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The Granby Winter Garden sits at the heart of the Granby neighbourhood, housing a communal indoor garden, a meeting and events space and accommodation for artist residencies. The Granby Winter Garden has been created as part of an ongoing collaboration between Assemble and Granby Four Streets CLT, which to date has resulted in restoring houses on Cairns Street, bringing them into community ownership, and the creation of Granby Workshop, an experimental architectural ceramics workshop.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble

Assemble’s design strategy for the Winter Garden sought to transform the typically private space of the terraced home into a focus for neighbourhood activity; an unexpected indoor garden and a unique resource for creative community action, cultural production, and exchange. As found, the floors of the two existing houses had collapsed, creating dramatic triple-height interiors with the raw masonry construction exposed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble

Assemble worked with engineers Structure Workshop to preserve the fabric of the buildings in their unique state. Two bright blue steel rings were inserted into the houses in a reference to Victorian palm houses, bracing the existing walls to form the open volume of the garden. The planting of the indoor garden has been a collaboration with local residents, headed by community gardener Andrea Ku. At the centre of the Winter Garden there is a space for full-height trees to grow, and at the rear of the building, a potting and propagation space serves the garden, the street and the wider neighbourhood of Granby.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble

Community gardening and creative action have been the foundation for positive change in the area and the Winter Garden is a space to celebrate this history and support collective culture long-term. Assemble collaborated with Granby Workshop, also located on Cairns Street, to produce hand-made ceramic elements for the project including hand-dipped marbled tiles, a custom range of double-fired blue gradient cut-out Cyanotiles, Smoked Ceramics forged in a BBQ and pigmented encaustic tiles, used to clad the rainwater pond in the rear yard.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Assemble
Courtesy of Assemble

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Liverpool, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Assemble
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentRestorationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Granby Winter Garden / Assemble" 28 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956891/granby-winter-garden-assemble> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream