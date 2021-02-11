Submit a Project Advertise
World
THD House / AD9 Architects

THD House / AD9 Architects
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

  Architects: AD9 Architects
  Area:  190
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Jotun, Lafarge Holcim, Toto, Adobe, Trimble Navigation, Vietceramics, Xingfa
  Architects:Nguyen Nho, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam, Nguyen Huynh Thanh Tan, Phan Trong Hiep, Dang Thanh Phat, Hua Huu Phuoc, Nguyen Duc Truyen
  Clients:Ms. Anh
  Furniture Manufacturer:Vien Man Furniture Company
  Country:Vietnam
© Quang Tran
Text description provided by the architects. This construction project is a gift from a daughter to her mother, who has spent more than 30 years living in an old, deteriorating building. We want to create a space that facilitates the daily activities of an elderly and, at the same time, creates a connection between functional rooms.

© Quang Tran
Ground Floor Plan
© Quang Tran
The ground floor consists of the kitchen, common space, and the mother’s sleeping space. We intentionally veered away from creating a closed bedroom, as the spacious and ventilation factors are prioritized. 

© Quang Tran
The first and second floor consist of the children’s bedroom, who are also taking care of their mother. These two floors are designed in a miscellaneous storey structure to create more space and allow ventilation. The two bedrooms still ensure privacy when necessary, and is connected with the rest of the house through the floor void. The reverence space is located at the top of the building, facing the big skylight, as we hope to feature ancestor reverence belief in a more light-hearted and intimate way.

© Quang Tran
Diagram
Last, but not least, is the laundry yard, and the route to the garden, as the whole area of the sloped roof is utilized for growing shade plants, flowers, and organic vegetable. We hope to create a fresh and clear garden space, where the inhabitants can host their daily activities and create valuable psychological values.

Illustration
THD house was completed and put into use in almost the exact manner of what we have pictured for this project: the sense about life inside an urban building, the desire to create core values for the inhabitants, and the house also has its own new life.

© Quang Tran
AD9 Architects
