  Multifamily Building PIC / Enric Rojo Arquitectura

Multifamily Building PIC / Enric Rojo Arquitectura

Multifamily Building PIC / Enric Rojo Arquitectura

© DEL RIO BANI

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Badalona, Spain
  • Lead Architects:Enric Rojo Xicart
  • City:Badalona
  • Country:Spain
© DEL RIO BANI
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the old town of Badalona, the building is integrated into an environment of houses between party walls, moving away from the appearance of a housing block -repetitive and monotonous - and approaching the randomness and particularity of the houses. The building pretends to be “just another house on the street”.

© DEL RIO BANI
Axo
Axo
© DEL RIO BANI
The materiality of the façade resembles the render of the adjacent houses and also incorporates the idea of a plinth - with a rougher texture and finish - that settles the building while breaking the flatness of the façade. The bioclimatic strategy of the project consists of guaranteeing good lighting and crossed ventilation of all the flats through the emptying of an interior patio.

© DEL RIO BANI
Plan
Plan
© DEL RIO BANI
House-space – square meters- has been renounced in exchange for having an outdoor space in each flat. In addition, intermediate spaces are incorporated and they act as a thermal cushion between interior and exterior.

© DEL RIO BANI
Axo
Axo
© DEL RIO BANI
Project location

Badalona, Barcelona, Spain

Enric Rojo Arquitectura
Cite: "Multifamily Building PIC / Enric Rojo Arquitectura" [Edificio plurifamiliar PIC / Enric Rojo Arquitectura] 17 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

