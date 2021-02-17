Submit a Project Advertise
Synvillan Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve / Sandellsandberg

Synvillan Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve / Sandellsandberg

© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman+ 19

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Karlshamn N, Sweden
  Architects: Sandellsandberg
  Area:  50
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Exyd
  Lead Architect:Thomas Sandell
  City:Karlshamn N
  Country:Sweden
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

“Synvillan” – Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve. Synvillan, a name which translates Optical Illusion, is a nature residence located at Eriksberg in Blekinge which allows visitors sleep securely surrounded by wild animals. The vision was to incorporate the region’s traditional residential architecture, like the thatched roof, with contemporary elements of reflecting, dented sheet metal.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The solution became an astonishing elevated, mirrored villa placed on pillars – four meters off the ground, with thatched roof and walls covered with one polished patterned steel plate whose reflective properties aim to make the illusion of a dissolved house, which disappears into nature. Synvillan floats over the ground of a feeding area where the animals eat. Through a glass panel in the floor, visitors have the chance to see European bison, red deer, fallow deer, mouflon and wild boar that roam freely together in the fenced nature reserve.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

At Eriksberg the biological diversity is preserved and developed, which makes the nature reserve to one of the most interesting nature experiences in Scandinavia. The new accommodation allows visitors to get closer to both animals and nature. The building is fifty squaremeters, has two rooms, a kitchen and a furnished terrace. The unit is powered by solar energy and gas.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Project location

Address:Guöviksvägen 353, 374 96 Trensum, Sweden

Cite: "Synvillan Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve / Sandellsandberg" 17 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

