K5 Tokyo Hotel / Claesson Koivisto Rune

Text description provided by the architects. K5 Tokyo, housed in a converted 1920s bank building, sits beside the Tokyo Stock Exchange and connects the traditional Imperial Palace area with hip Eastern Tokyo. The Japanese word ‘Aimai’ guides K5 Tokyo’s concept. It means vague, obscure or ambiguous, which in Japanese is often used in a positive, poetic sense. (The term denotes the benefits of erasing borders.) K5 Tokyo’s functions intentionally intermingle: The library is the bar, while the coffee shop doubles as a lounge, which flows into a wine bar and restaurant.

The Tokyo Nihonbashi Kabutocho neighbourhood’s relative lack of greenery inspired the creation of a ‘green oasis’ in K5 Tokyo. A multitude of potted plants spread out, aimai fashion, throughout the interiors. The hotel has a gardener but no traditional garden.

More than a hotel, K5 Tokyo emerges full force as a micro-complex of creative eateries, bars, gathering spots, and Swedish-minimalism-meets-Japanese-heritage design.

The palette consists of traditional materials such as concrete, cedar wood and Japanese stucco. Complemented by a wide range of furniture and accessories, custom designed by the architects.

The guest rooms are characterised by the inclusion of a central, translucent fabric ‘cylinder’ rising to the high ceiling. It envelops a freestanding bed with integrated shelf and desk. Other furnishings are placed like ‘satellites’ while the walls are kept free.

K5 Tokyo presents 20 generously-sized rooms (most around 40m2 and the ‘Loft’ suite at 78m2); celebrated Nordic and Japanese fusion cuisine at Caveman restaurant; the Brooklyn Brewery beer hall; Ao, a cocktail and tea bar with a Chinese-medicine-meets-mixology philosophy that flows forth in natural cocktails; hand-brewed coffee at Switch Coffee shop; and an abundance of greenery by Yardworks plant specialist. This is a creative microcosm of the city, crafted by those not afraid to break barriers. Independent minds welcome.