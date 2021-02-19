Jadue-Livingstone Will Design the Parque Observatorio on Cerro Calán in Santiago

Save this picture! Acceso al parque . Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

The panel of judges overseeing the design contest for Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán in Santiago (Chile) publicized their final decision on January 28, naming Chilean firm Jadue-Livingstone as the winner out of the five finalists.

Organized by the Las Condes Municipality in collaboration with the University of Chile and the Cerros Isla Foundation, the contest aimed to find the best architectural and landscape design for an upcoming park in Santiago, Chile: the Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán, a 45 hectare space to be built around the already existing Observatorio Astronómico Nacional.

According to the winning team, their design "aims to highlight the natural environment of Cerro Calán, and to add to its attraction as one of Santiago's prime observation points. This will be done by building onto and enhancing the hill's pre-existing elements, like refreshing the hiking trails and installing new lookout points. These additions will serve as the foundation for an "Observation Nature Park."

Take a look at the final results of the design contest for Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán n Santiago, Chile:

Cerro Calán, Parque Natural de la Observación

Plaza elevada. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Architects: Jadue-Livingstone Landscape Architecture

Jadue-Livingstone Team: Paula Livingstone, Javiera Jadue, Gonzalo Cortes, Bianca Morelli, Gianlucca Bagheti

Ecological Rehabilitation: Lysette Mersey

Museography: Sumo

Astronomy: Guillermo Blanc

Boardwalk

Plaza Paseo de Borde. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

The design focuses on revitalizing Cerro Calán as a communal greenspace for the surrounding neighborhoods as well as making it accessible via various methods of public transportation.

To ensure optimal connectivity, the project includes a walkway around the perimeter of the hill that connects to a nature trail that will link the municipality's larger parks, joining the once isolated Calán Hill with an extensive network of green spaces. The boardwalk aims to blur the line between the city and the base of the hill and will vary in height and width based on the surrounding buildings and the topography that forms its base.

Erosion Control and Improvement of Soil

Estanque. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

Through aerial photos and land surveys, the team found that much of the area's soil was too degraded to build on. This degradation was the result of several factors such as unmonitored and excessive access, the removal of surface soil, and prolonged drought. Because of this, the first step of the process will be to rehabilitate the soil and flora found on and around the hill.

Instruments for Observing Nature

Zona de picinic. Image Cortesía de Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán

To enhance the hill's appeal as a prime lookout point and nature area and build on its history as a place of learning and observation, the project aims to install 12 multipurpose nature viewing areas that will encourage visitors to glimpse the nature around them as well as above them.

Programs

The proposed programs aim to add to visitors' experience in the park and to encourage them to spend more time there. The programs include maintenance of existing facilities that will prevent soil erosion and degradation. The programs are as follows:

Neighborhood plazas

Access plazas with services and commercial activities

Lookout points along with walking trail

Lanes designated for cyclists

Pump track for bicycles

Picnic areas and playgrounds

Nursery for native species

Instruments for observation

Elevated plaza for special events

The projects are categorized based on their intended use and the amount of privacy that they provide. The first is the boardwalk located at the foot of the hill, which is completely open and public. The second category is the overall daytime use of the hill and the various programs this includes, all of which promote the observation and protection of the surrounding natural area. The last category includes the "eventual" opening of the observatory and the elevated plaza. These will be the sites for weekly programs held by the University of Chile.

The other finalists in the design contest for Santiago, Chile's Parque Observatorio Cerro Calán are:

Second Place: Paisaje en Proceso

Project Director: Nicole Rochette

Team: Nicole Rochette (Archipiélago), Daniel Green (Meristema Consultores), Montserrat Castro, Begoña Uribe (EMU), Antonia Cabezón, Antonia Sánchez.

Third Place: Los Collares del Cerro Calán

Project Director: Rodrigo Pérez de Arce

Team: Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, Christian Juica Campos, Angela Mimica Godoy, Ximena Nazal Asociados

Honorary Mention: Parque Observatorio del Tiempo, Astronomía, Paisaje y Ciudad en el Cerro Calán

Project Director: Jorge Heitmann Guarachi

Team: Jorge Andrés Heitmann Guarachi, Constanza Morales, Cinthya Vanlerberghe, Katherine Castillo, Alexander Von Frey, Gonzalo Valencia, Marco Ulloa, Sergio Yañez, Patricia Vukasovic, Mirentxu Ulloa, Fernando Rubio, Alexander Von Frey, Mario Camblor, Andrés Cruz, José Miguel Barraza, Francisca Reye, Karin Bachler, Julio Carballo, Luis Villalobos.

Special Mention: Monte Trenzado

According to the panel, this project wasn't admitted for administrative reasons; however it was distinguished thanks to "its innovative and valuable ideas."

Project Director: Cristián Boza Wilson

Team: Boza Wilson Arquitectos +nPedraza, Temporal Arquitectos + Daniela Paz, Diego Machucha, Andrés San Martín, Hector Reyes / Integrantes del equipo: Cristian Boza Wilson, Pedro Pedraza, José Meza, Daniel Venegas, Crristóbal Piñones, Daniela Paz, Diego Machuca, Andrés San Martín Matías Gómez, Silvia Zamagni.