Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2021 Building of the Year Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our 12th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers, with over 150,000 votes, have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists, representing the best architecture published on ArchDaily. With finalists from six continents, this award developed in partnership with Dornbracht demonstrates that the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to.
Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 75 projects to just 15 winners, the best of each category.
The 2021 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.
Best Applied Products
Arkadia / DKO Architecture + Breathe Architecture
Tofino Beach House / Olson Kundig
Lahofer Winery / CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners
Green Solution House / 3XN
Commercial Architecture
Gramalote Market Square / Niro Arquitectura + OAU | Oficina de Arquitectura & Urbanismo
Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA
F.I.L. FUKUOKA Shop / MURAYAMA + KATO ARCHITECTURE
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio
New Guabuliga Market / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Cultural Architecture
Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet / BIG + ATELIER BRÜCKNER + CCHE
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad
Experimenta Building in Heilbronn / Sauerbruch Hutton
MEETT Toulouse Exhibition and Convention Centre / OMA
MoAE – Huamao Museum of Art Education / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
Educational Architecture
My Montessori Garden Preschool / HGAA
Boys and Girls Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Yoshino Nursery School and Kindergarten / Tezuka Architects
Fass School and Teachers’ Residences / Toshiko Mori Architect
YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects
Healthcare Architecture
Taverny Medical Center / MAAJ ARCHITECTES
Maternity Waiting Village / MASS Design Group
Repos Maternel Woman’s Shelter Extension / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés
Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio
St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS
Hospitality Architecture
The Club Stand / Bates Smart
Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA
The Chengdu VUE Hotel & Resort Phase I / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Bamboo Hostels China / Studio Anna Heringer
Vedana Restaurant / VTN Architects
Houses
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO
CH House / ODDO architects
Stairway House / nendo
Brick Vault House / Space Popular
HOUSE (Human's Optional USE) / H&P Architects
Housing
One Thousand Museum Residential Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects
EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio
Santa Clara Building / Lagula Arquitectes
Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture
Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects
Industrial Architecture
L’Oreal Innovation Center / Perkins and Will
Augmented Bricklaying / Gramazio Kohler Research
Tofu Factory / DnA
Jakob Factory / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + rollimarchini architekten
The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate / Langjiu Group + DCA
Interior Architecture
Qkids English Center / Crossboundaries
CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom
Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO
Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living
Offices
Summers Office Building in Buenos Aires / Architecturestudio
Concordia Design Wrocław / MVRDV
Axel Springer Campus / OMA
Neri&Hu and Design Republic's New Home / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta
Public & Landscape Architecture
Tainan Spring / MVRDV
Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia
WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier
Providence Pedestrian Bridge / INFORM Studio + Buro Happold
Assen Station / Powerhouse Company + De Zwarte Hond
Religious Architecture
Christ Church Somerset West / Noero Architects
Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates
Church St. Fidelis in Stuttgart / Schleicher ragaller architekten
Islamic Religious and Cultural Center in Ljubljana / Bevk Perović arhitekti
Hall of Immortality at Longshan Cemetery / Studio 10
Small Scale & Installations
The Olive Houses / mar plus ask
Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo
Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.
Mies Missing Materiality Installation / Anna & Eugeni Bach
Pipeline Installation / Dosis
Sports Architecture
Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe
Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center / NBBJ
The Ariake Gymnastics Centre / Nikken Sekkei
Linfen Shooting Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group Inst.IV
Canoeing Training Center MOSM / RS + Robert Skitek
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 18th at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 18th, 2021.