House T / Suppose Design Office

Lead Architects: Makoto Tanijiri, Akihiro Hamatani

Clients: Makoto Tanijiri

Engineering And Construction: Twenty-first Century Constructions, SET UP, KAMO CRAFT, E&Y Company Limited, TIMBER CRW, Filaments, ModuleX Inc

Landscape: solso

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a cave like place in a city. By being a dwelling in the city, yet it is closed to the outside. It secures private space while allowing access to the nature. The building has shape of a concrete box, and a gradation of light and dark in it is created by narrowing the openings.

In summer, the space is cooled with water pipes laid across the ceiling. In winter, it gets warmth by running heated up water under the floor, and from the fireplace.

Various places are created within the house by changing air volume throughout the space. It became a cave like place, as if it had been there from the beginning.