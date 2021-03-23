We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Attorney Headquarters / Jorge Vidal

Attorney Headquarters / Jorge Vidal

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Institutional Buildings, Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cortizo, Pladur, Madera Soldevila, Microsoft, Piedra Sinaí, Resto de materiales sin marca - in situ, Trimble
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project wants to build a comfortable and sensual atmosphere which represents the work that ICPTB does in the Ciutat de la Justícia (City Courts). An ambiance defined by natural and noble materials which improve over time.

Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
The access to the Headquarters is at the mezzanine floor, where we find a wide and bright Hall. The central piece of furniture arranges the plan, separating the public area from the interior work area.

Address:Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 111, 08075 Barcelona, Spain

