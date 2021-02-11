Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Vila House / flipê arquitetura

Vila House / flipê arquitetura

Vila House / flipê arquitetura
© Carolina Lacaz
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Design Supplier, Flipê Decór, L´oeil, M.pingo Marcenaria, Mobly, Novo ambiente, PEDRAS BRASIL, Steel Head Design, ZL tapeçaria
  • Lead Architects:Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas
  • City:Bairro Itaim Bibi
  • Country:Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz
Text description provided by the architects. We seek in the project to solve both functional and aesthetic needs, while solving structural and maintenance problems. 

© Carolina Lacaz
Living Room
Living Room
© Carolina Lacaz
The main design guideline was the optimization of resources in the design, attending to the project and functionality and in parallel solving necessary maintenance. Working on new elements in parallel with the existing ones, we optimize materials to solve structural problems, always looking for conscious choices. 

© Carolina Lacaz
Office Plan
Office Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
That is why we have chosen materials like concrete block, which in addition to the material and aesthetic aspect, was also a solution to reinforce the structure of walls that were compromised. The floor is a long-lasting solution in natural stone, which creates thickness in contact with the ground and costs less than industrial coatings, in addition to the touch of texture and breaking of the orthogonal lines of the bookcase and concrete blocks. 

© Carolina Lacaz
We also have examples of optimizations, such as the existing rack that was incorporated in the new bookcase in the room, the dining table that had only the top renovated, we also have the roof of the living room maintained and redesigned with painting, an element that through color gains importance and meaning in space. Thus, making it possible to meet all customer needs to rethink aesthetics and function, with low investments. 

© Carolina Lacaz
