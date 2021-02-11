Can Tomeu House / Andrea Solé Arquitectura

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the entrance of the Parc Natural de Garraf, just outside the town of St Pere de Ribes, Can Tomeu is one of the buildings belonging to the Masia Corral d’en Capdet, which was built around the year 1800 for agricultural and stone-crafting purposes. It is a piece of Catalan history and a national monument, meaning that the infrastructure needs to be kept in its original state wherever possible. Can Tomeu was originally intended for the labour force of the larger Masia, whcih was responsible for the maintenance of the entire finca. With time the abandoned building slowly deteriorated into a ruin, leaving only its bearing walls. The main purpose of the investment project was to restore this historical Catalan masterpiece to its original state, whilst using the opportunity to increase the volume of the buildings by 30%. Since the building completely lost its roof, the outside walls deteriorated and were worn down.

Hence the restoration itself aimed at regaining the original space, whereas the permitted increase in volume was used to create an annex. This way, the limelight is shed on the original structure as the main volume, and entrance, whereas the extension remains more modest, the goal being to keep the building in line with how it was perceived by the labour workers at the time they called Can Tomeu their home. The construction of each of the sections was thus approached differently. The existing walls were reinforced with concrete on the inside, allowing them to return to their full original height, whilst showcasing the old façade on the outside. The new annex in contrast is built in modern style. The mix of new and old fulfils the main goal of the project, which was to create a modern and futuristic masia, whilst at the same time preserving the old Catalan infrastructure. From a functional point of view, the entrance was moved to the old wine cellar, leading into the central room of the house with its astonishing double height. The bedrooms are located to the left of this main room (two on the ground floor and one on the upper floor), each with its own en suite bathroom. To the right, the new annex holds the kitchen and living room. These two rooms, as one open space, form the new enhanced volume increase and open up to the exterior through big glass doors, giving direct access to nature. The central room, the kitchen and the living room have a full view into the Garraf National Parc allowing its guests to enjoy the Mediterranean countryside.

The outside space, which was created between the annex and a longitudinal pond built above ground level, allows to fully experience the vast expanse of the Garraf. The elevated pond also separates the building from the road and creates a visual barrier, so that passers-by cannot see inside the house. This project has brought new life to the old masia, showcasing its original infrastructure, whilst redesigning the interior spaces with clear and strong geometrical lines, creating a new spacial experience. The Architecture complex restoration is done with maximum respect to its environment. Sustainability criteria necessary to preserve the rural environment are followed, promoting sustainable and self sufficient-tourism. The project has been carried out in order to manage the architectural complex autonomously by the use of solar panels, diesel fuel storage tanks, and reuse of gray and rain-water filtered by natural phytodepuration process.

La actuación, supone una segunda vida para el edificio poniendo en valor sus puntos fuertes y el redescubrimiento de los espacios interiores existentes de geometría clara y potente constituye una experiencia espacial nueva. La rehabilitación de todo el conjunto arquitectónico se hace respetando al máximo el entorno donde está situado. Se siguen los criterios de sostenibilidad necesarios para preservar el medio rural, potenciando de esta manera un turismo sostenible y autosuficiente. Se ha realizado un proyecto para gestionar de manera autosuficiente todo el conjunto arquitectónico (mediante placas solares, depósitos de gasoil y reaprovechamiento de las aguas grises y de lluvia, haciéndolas pasar por unos procesos de fitodepuración natural).