13 Emerging Trends Highlighted at the Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021)

This year's Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021) has chosen the top emerging works of architecture in Latin America, which will be presented during the second installment of the event in September 2021 in Pamplona, Spain.

The panel of judges for this years biennial included Juan Miguel Otxotorena Elizegi (president), José Ángel Medina Murua, José Manuel Pozo Municio, Francisco Mangado Beloqui, Efrén Munárriz Clemos, Rafael Araujo Guardamino, Óscar Pérez Silanes, and Rubén Labiano Novoa (secretary). Together they selected works from 13 firms based in 8 countries throughout Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In this article, we highlight the works chosen from this year's biennial.

Argentina

BBOA (Tomás Balparda / Fernando Brunel)

Huarte & Pugliese Arquitectos Asociados (Gabriel Huarte / Fabrizio Pugliese)

Brazil

Gustavo Utrabo (Gustavo Correia Utrabo)

Sauer Martins (Cássio Sauer/ Elisa T Martins)

Chile

Duarte Fournies (Juan Pablo Duarte Macaya / Hernán Felipe Fournies Aracena)

Colombia

Ecuador

NATURA FUTURA (José Fernando Gómez)

Peru

Andrés Solano

Marta Maccaglia (Marta Maccaglia / Giulia Perri / Raul Arancibia / Susanna Olvieri)

Paraguay

BFA BERGER FAVILLI ARQS (Nicolás Berger / Giacomo Favilli)

Uruguay

Tatú Arquitectura (Leandro Alegre / Horacio Goday / Martin Olivera / Lucia Arce / Lucas Cardona / Lucia Martinotti / Florencia Mastropierro)

The Biennial of Latin American Architecture BAL is organized by AREA with the help of the Pamplona city council, the Vasco-Navarro College of Architects, the Universidad de Navarra, the government of Navarra, and the Spanish Ministry of Public Works.