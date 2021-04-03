We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Office Building Principe Amedeo 5 / Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners

Office Building Principe Amedeo 5 / Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners

Save this project
Office Building Principe Amedeo 5 / Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners

© Diego De Pol© Diego De Pol© Diego De Pol© Diego De Pol+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Extension, Sustainability
Milano, Italy
  • Architects: Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Diego De Pol
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: D-Line, Guardian Glass, 3D Surface, AGC Flat Glass Italian, Albed Delmonte, Artigianlegno, Gualini S.p.A., Rigomarmi, Schüco International Italia, Secco Sistemi Spa, Unflair Spa, Universal Selecta Spa
  • Architectural Design: Vittorio Grassi, Marco Aloisini
  • Structural Design:DLC Consulting
  • Environmental Design:Progettisti Associati Tecnarc
  • Health & Safety:Sicurcantieri Co. srl
  • Fire Prevention:Studio Tecnico Zaccarelli
  • Leed Consultants:Studio Greenwich srl
  • Facade Consultants:Studio Ingegneria Rigone
  • Site Supervisor:Pro.Iter P&CM srl
  • City:Milano
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

Text description provided by the architects. Principe Amedeo 5” is an architectural redevelopment project that transforms the former headquarters of the American consulate in Milan into a prestigious and contemporary office building.

Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01

The intervention dealt with the restoration, extension and interior design, with a unitary methodological approach. The project respects the historic building and combines the quality of existing spaces with the flexibility and versatility the contemporary office requires, distributing 500 workstations on the 5 floors of the building for a total of about 9,000 sqm.
The result is an environment full of history and at the same time of innovation and creative inspiration.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

The original building dates back to the mid-nineteenth century and it is characterized by an elegant facade that stands out in the urban fabric; the internal courtyard, typical of the historic Milanese architecture, and the two majestic staircases dividing the two wings, are the main components of the building's expressive equipment. The restoration project enhanced them by consolidating the historical relationship with the urban environment.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

The internal courtyard has been completely freed from parking spaces and transformed into a flourishing garden, in the best Milanese tradition. In the back of the courtyard, as in a scenographic backdrop, a new double-height glass volume has been created to house comfortable and well-lit working and sharing spaces.

Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02

The roof of the main building was demolished and an elevation was created with a transparent attic floor of 600 sqm, surrounded by a roof garden and large terraces overlooked by the work spaces and from which you can enjoy an enchanting view of the Milanese skyline.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

The project reflects the attention to environmental sustainability, with the aim of obtaining the LEED Gold certification.
The use of recycled or recyclable ecological materials, such as laminated beech wood for curtain walls, accompanied by selective screen-printed glass with a decorative parametric motif, and super-insulation techniques for the containment of energy consumption contribute to achieving this goal, as well as the installation of air heat pumps and photovoltaic panels on the roof that guarantee the supply of energy from renewable sources.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

Internally, in the atrium, in the stairs and, in general in the common areas, the project reinterprets the historic building with wall coverings made of refined vertical bas-relief textures, combined with oak wood portals, basalt floors and spectacular chandeliers that enhance the plaster decorations of the vaults.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

Inside the offices, the intervention combines the elegant and large existing spaces with the needs of contemporary workstations.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design and color of the new windows, the diffused and punctual lighting, the raised floors and the refined coverings of the bathrooms, define a simple atmosphere with a strong distinctive trait, where brightness, flexibility and attention to detail give the spaces a unique character.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

The property is currently owned by the Thesaurus fund of Kryalos SGR which completed the acquisition from Covivio in December 2020.

Save this picture!
© Diego De Pol
© Diego De Pol

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Principe Amedeo, 5, 20121 Milan MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentExtensionSustainabilityItaly
Cite: "Office Building Principe Amedeo 5 / Vittorio Grassi Architetto & Partners" 03 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956729/office-building-principe-amedeo-5-vittorio-grassi-architetto-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream