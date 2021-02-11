Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office

+ 47

Industrial Architecture, Factory • Iran Architects: Davood Boroojeni Office

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3050 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Parham Taghioff

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Armelat , Artman Furniture Studio , Avaye Niksazan Shahr , Farazin , Henza , Parin Beton Amood

Design Team: Saba Ammari, Hamed Kalateh

Civil Engineer: Bardia Khafaf

Mechanical Engineer: Hamidreza Nikzad, Mohsen Jafari

Electrical Engineer: Amir Salamat

Contractor: Barbod Mokhtari, Emran Nazarian

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposal is related to a factory for the production of polymeric materials. The factory has a production, office and research department. The project land is approximately square like (60 meters long and 50 meters wide) is limited to the neighbor in the north and west and to the street in the south and east. This land with an area of three thousand square meters is located in a small industrial town in Alborz province of Iran. The lack of architectural separation for different work activities in Iranian factories is the major reason for the low quality of living spaces for such functions.

As a factory has multiple work spaces and houses a range of staff from laborer to lab specialists, the architectural quality of connecting spaces which also plays the role of separating different activity areas is of crucial importance. However, majority of industrial buildings in Iran have integrated structure and the only dividing area for different functions are interior walls.

This project seeks to solve this problem by increasing sense of connecting spaces to improve the quality of life of factory workers. The concept of this complex took place in two outdoor void spaces perpendicular to each other. One void stretches south to north and the other empty space stretches east to west.

The geometry of these void spaces makes separation of different parts possible and acts as a middle courtyard for connecting different areas with each other. Human dimensions, open air, light and shadow, green space and color increase the sense of middle courtyard. Different sections with glass walls or windows overlook the middle courtyard and improve its psychological security.

In choosing construction materials, their purity has been considered. Floors are made of concrete and steel, walls are made of prefabricated concrete blocks, glass and prefabricated concrete panels, and stairs are made of cast in place concrete without any other materials.