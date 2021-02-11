Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Parham Taghioff

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Industrial Architecture, Factory
Iran
  • Architects: Davood Boroojeni Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3050
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Armelat, Artman Furniture Studio, Avaye Niksazan Shahr, Farazin, Henza, Parin Beton Amood
  • Design Team:Saba Ammari, Hamed Kalateh
  • Civil Engineer:Bardia Khafaf
  • Mechanical Engineer:Hamidreza Nikzad, Mohsen Jafari
  • Electrical Engineer:Amir Salamat
  • Contractor:Barbod Mokhtari, Emran Nazarian
  • Country:Iran
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposal is related to a factory for the production of polymeric materials. The factory has a production, office and research department. The project land is approximately square like (60 meters long and 50 meters wide) is limited to the neighbor in the north and west and to the street in the south and east. This land with an area of three thousand square meters is located in a small industrial town in Alborz province of Iran. The lack of architectural separation for different work activities in Iranian factories is the major reason for the low quality of living spaces for such functions.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

As a factory has multiple work spaces and houses a range of staff from laborer to lab specialists, the architectural quality of connecting spaces which also plays the role of separating different activity areas is of crucial importance. However, majority of industrial buildings in Iran have integrated structure and the only dividing area for different functions are interior walls.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

This project seeks to solve this problem by increasing sense of connecting spaces to improve the quality of life of factory workers. The concept of this complex took place in two outdoor void spaces perpendicular to each other. One void stretches south to north and the other empty space stretches east to west.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Axo
Axo
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The geometry of these void spaces makes separation of different parts possible and acts as a middle courtyard for connecting different areas with each other. Human dimensions, open air, light and shadow, green space and color increase the sense of middle courtyard. Different sections with glass walls or windows overlook the middle courtyard and improve its psychological security.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

In choosing construction materials, their purity has been considered. Floors are made of concrete and steel, walls are made of prefabricated concrete blocks, glass and prefabricated concrete panels, and stairs are made of cast in place concrete without any other materials.  

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

