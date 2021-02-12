Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Spain
  5. Santa Eulàlia Space / Carles Enrich Studio

Santa Eulàlia Space / Carles Enrich Studio

Save this project
Santa Eulàlia Space / Carles Enrich Studio

© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula+ 44

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Churches, Renovation, Cultural Center
Spain
  • Architects: Carles Enrich Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Roca, Samsung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Project brief The former church of Santa Eulàlia in Gironella dates back to the mid-fourteenth century and throughout its six centuries of history it has undergone innumerable changes of use. In 1971, Gironella Council recovered the building in a precarious state of conservation when it was transferred from the previous owner who was unable to guarantee its maintenance. In 2016, due to the poor condition of the building and the lack of services and facilities, it was necessary to reformulate the space to carry out cultural activities related to the performing arts, especially dance, music and poetry. This intervention was part of a programme to recover existing buildings promoted by Gironella Council. Intervention criteria The project consists of reading all the historical layers and moments that have settled in Santa Eulàlia with the clear aim of highlighting the virtues of each intervention and understanding them as a sequence of layers. The planned new use requires the insertion of adapted services and an update of the facilities to comply with regulations for public space. Likewise, the deterioration of facings and floors had caused problems of leaks and damp that required urgent renovation.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

1. Recovering the central space First, the space of the central aisle was recovered to extend the useful space available. A birch wood floor was laid in the central part for dance and theatre rehearsals and to guarantee good insulation. To avoid differences in level, a continuous self-levelling mortar floor was laid all the way around it, adapting to the geometries of the stone walls. 2. Insertion of services Secondly, a service nucleus was inserted into one of the chapels to guarantee accessibility. The restroom takes the form of a pine plywood box with a pine-batten facing to conceal the doorway. Due to its inertia, the underfloor heating system was not effective for occasional use and was replaced by an air renewal system designed to drive hot air through a grating that delimits the wooden floor in the central area.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

3. Incorporation of the urban landscape Thirdly, the intervention addressed the outer perimeter. The translucent facing of the façades was replaced by transparent glass that expands the field of vision, provides natural light all day, incorporates the street as a second façade and offers views of the church from the outside. Vertical structures are reinforced and added to generate a rhythm and modulation of smaller glass panes that are easier to replace in case of breakage. This facing is completed by a fabric curtain on the inside that serves to manage lighting and improve acoustics and insulation depending on the events taking place. The permeability of this facing highlights the public nature of Santa Eulàlia as an extension of the urban landscape.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

2. Inserción de servicios En segundo lugar se introduce un paquete de servicios que se ubica en una de las capillas para garantizar la accesibilidad. Los servicios se plantean como una caja de madera de contraaplacado de pino con un cerramiento de rastreles de pino que esconden la puerta.Se sustituye el sistema de calefacción de suelo radiante, que debido a su inercia no era efectivo para usos eventuales, por un sistema de renovación por aire diseñado para impulsar aire caliente desde el suelo a través de una reja que delimita el pavimento de madera de la zona central.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

3. Incorporación del paisaje urbano En tercer lugar se interviene en el perímetro exterior. Se sustituye el cerramiento translúcido de las fachadas por un vidrio transparente que permite ampliar el campo visual, aporta luz natural todo el día, incorpora la calle como segunda fachada y permite contemplar la iglesia desde el exterior. Se refuerzan y se añaden estructuras verticales para generar un ritmo y una modulación de vidrios más pequeños y fáciles de reemplazar en caso de rotura. Este cerramiento se completa con una cortina de tela interior que permite gestionar la iluminación y mejorar la acústica y el aislamiento en función de los actos. La permeabilidad de este cerramiento potencia el carácter publico de Santa Eulalia entendido como extensión del paisaje urbano.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gironella, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carles Enrich Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationCultural CenterSpain
Cite: "Santa Eulàlia Space / Carles Enrich Studio" [Espai Santa Eulàlia / Carles Enrich Studio] 12 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956705/santa-eulalia-space-carles-enrich-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream