Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Poland
  5. TARAS Skatepark / Marcin Kwietowicz + Michal Sikorski

TARAS Skatepark / Marcin Kwietowicz + Michal Sikorski

Save this project
TARAS Skatepark / Marcin Kwietowicz + Michal Sikorski

© Błażej Pindor© Błażej Pindor© Błażej Pindor© Błażej Pindor+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Park, Skatepark
Varsovia, Poland
  • Lead Architect:Michał Sikorski
  • Architect:Agnieszka Kołacinska
  • Structural Engineer:Daniel Przybyłek
  • General Contractor:Palmett
  • City:Varsovia
  • Country:Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcin Czechowicz
© Marcin Czechowicz

Text description provided by the architects. Since the collapse of communism thirty years ago, Warsaw’s hyper-centre has become a testing ground for all sorts of rapidly expanding corporate architectures. At the same time, public space seems to have been frozen and barely evolved in its monumental scale and socialist form. It is only recently that a series of new public investments intends to bring new programs to the city centre, igniting the potential to activate and inhabit it.

Save this picture!
© Błażej Pindor
© Błażej Pindor
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Błażej Pindor
© Błażej Pindor

In reaction to this context, we thought about building an interface between the stone-clad public spaces and the inaccessible glass skyline. We have designed a horizontal skyscraper, made of wood and composed of public amenities. The project takes advantage of the available space and enters a formal dialogue with the surrounding skyline.

Save this picture!
© Błażej Pindor
© Błażej Pindor
Save this picture!
© Błażej Pindor
© Błażej Pindor

The "TARAS" urban deck is a public space realized as part of the Warsaw participatory budgeting program. The project brings new func=ons to life in a corner of a park, which was, until lately, neglected and misused. It revitalizes a pre-existing pavilion and defines a temporary limit to the construction site of the new museum of modern art.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

The greyish wooden decking in the shape of an elongated rectangle - with its geometry, color, and scale - corresponds with the surrounding office buildings, complementing the corporate urban context with public functions. The platform, located in proximity to the soviet-style Palace of Culture and Science, resembles a large wooden deck (80x20m) and serves as a minimalistic, organized public space. It hangs above the noise of the constantly moving, changing city like a calm wooden raft.

Save this picture!
© Błażej Pindor
© Błażej Pindor

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Varsovia, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marcin Kwietowicz
Office
Michal Sikorski
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingskateparkPoland
Cite: "TARAS Skatepark / Marcin Kwietowicz + Michal Sikorski" 16 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956693/taras-skatepark-marcin-kwietowicz-plus-michal-sikorski> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream