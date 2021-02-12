Light House / Puras Architecture

+ 23

Lead Architects: Søren Sarup

Engineering: Stokvad Rådgivende ingeniører A/S

Landscape: Puras Architecture

City: Varaždin

Country: Croatia

Text description provided by the architects. Light house is a vacation house built in 2018 after drawings by Architect Søren Sarup, Founder and CEO of Puras Architecture.

The vacation house is situated in the western part of Denmark next to the largest wilderness area of Denmark. Here the waves from the North Sea wash up on the beaches, the wind blows the sand up in the high dunes and a huge open landscape with dune heaths and lakes continues further inland. These beautiful rough surroundings form the design of Light House.

In the search of creating an unique place, are listening and observing important. The soft north light, the view and the sound of the wind in the reed were all elements in the inspiration to transforming an old A frame house to a modern, warm, simple and beautiful A frame house.

It consists of two very different but complementary structures: A horizontal rectangular building body with wide windows framing the nature, against a vertical slate covered triangular building body. The design of Light House is varied and eventful at the same time as it is experienced simple and modern.

The rectangular building body has an open and transparent plan containing an open living room, dining room and kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom and an entrance hall. There is a close contact with nature - even from the bathtub there are views and contact to the lake right outside the windows. The triangular building body contains two bedrooms, a bathroom and a relaxation room under the roof tip with panoramic views over the lake and the dune landscape in the background.

The qualities of Light House are linked to the unique contact between inside and outside. The landscape around the vacation house is invited all the way into the house.

Wide windows are framing the enlightened landscape towards north and the hidden window frames create a visual continuation to the terrace areas outside. The open floor plan generates views through the building and to sunny spots due the day. The wooden terrace is designed with several living corners and rooms that offer shade, shelter or a place in sun.

Light house is designed with materials that fit the local climate and require a low maintenance frequency. It is cladded with untreated Douglas fir that respond well to the dry salty air, so do the wooden terraces. The triangular building is cladded with natural slate. In color and properties the materials suit the environment and Light house blends into its surroundings from all angles.

The house is designed in accordance with Nordic design traditions, where its proximity to nature, its use of light and its airy openness create unique architectural experiences.

The warm wooden surfaces against clean white and sharp edges combined with Danish furniture classics create a calm and relaxed atmosphere that breaks the boundary between indoor and outdoor life.