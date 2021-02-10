Square of Traditional Crafts in Varaždin / KONNTRA

+ 37

Authors: Erik Jurišević, Mirjana Lozanovska, Silvija Shaleva

City: Varaždin

Country: Croatia

Text description provided by the architects. By engaging all senses to define the experience and stories of space, a unique project was being established. The urban solution approach, for the public square and contemporary designed modular kiosks in the Baroque historic city in Varaždin, ought to emphasize and preserve the identity on-site, and at the same time promote sustainability and local craftsman production. The project aims to highlight a new design, for an existing public square in the historical fabric of the city; while formating a functional and inspiring gathering point for tourists and strengthening the educational character. Over the years, this area has undergone a transformation and has become an important craftsman location. In order to emphasize its purpose and attractiveness, the newly designed solution offers a sensitive approach that would nurture and preserve the current spatial identity. And, still offering new possibilities, better presentation space for the local craftsmen, and public space that is flexible and adaptive to various occasions and events.

Main design criteria, as observed: the relation between the space with the environment, the spatial and form qualities, the modern expression opposing the historical ambient values and most importantly rationality in the concept and the solution. The urban concept enhances the relationship between the square as a free space and the periphery positioned modular kiosks for local craftsmen, which retain the character of the environment and blend seamlessly into it. Public area for presentation, educational sessions, and at the same time open free space for pedestrians, was created. The module is designed to be opened on three sides. With the external extension as platform, having a corresponding height, it forms the whole structure, and emphasizes the linearity of the composition of modules. The central space is freed up and offers numerous spatial constellations depending on the needed space. As a gathering point, the open space of the square is enriched by the placement of medium-height trees, and additional wall greenery, which will create shade for the seating areas and give users a comfortable experience.

The project offers an adaptable urban solution, and flexible modular kiosks and, since the craftsmen who will use the kiosks are changing, not permanent. It proposes a design solution including minimal light steel for construction, wooden facade on the exterior, perforated plywood wall panels for shelving that are adjustable in the interior, and movable furniture to offer different configuration for any future user that there will be. For overall space flexibility, the additional urban furniture and movable elements on the square, allow the place to be created according to the user’s needs.

The kiosks set up different atmospheres in different periods during the day and night. Once opened, a minimalistic design with natural plywood finish is visible, to make the products stand out. When closed and unused, the outer vivid pink material on the wooden board facade blends into the surrounding. Adopting sustainable practices, even though in this case on a small scale, it will have a significant impact in the long run for the users and the craftsmanship in the historic city centre in Varaždin.