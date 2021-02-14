Spatial Design Installation / Studio 10

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

+ 38

Lead Architect: Shi Zhou

Design Team: Chunhui Mo, Yudi Liu, Zixia Huang, Zhenjie Chen (Intern), Feifei Chen (Project Assistant), Jiaxiao Bao(Project Assistant)

Curators: Yani Cheng, Guochuan Feng

Graphic Design Consultant: Sure Design

Lighting Consutlant: HDA

Contractor: JINKUNTAI Culture Communication

Client: Atlantic Resettlement Industry (Shenzhen) Co.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial design of Sections “Qianhai Superposition”& “Back to Future” of the 2020 Qianhai Future Urbanism/Architecture Exhibition (Subvenue of the 8th Shenzhen-Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture) focuses on the interactive relationships between individual objects and the system - It is essentially projections of the complex relationship between individual building and the urban system, as well as individual people and the society, as demonstrated in both chapters.

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

QIANHAI SUPERPOSITION

Quantum superposition implies uncertainties and “other” possibilities, which reminds us all the time the question: How should reality be defined? Is the current world we are familiar with the true and only objective reality?

The spatial design of the QIANHAI SUPERPOSITION resonate with the theme by superimposing layers of both virtual and physical “systems” in the space. By adopting a virtual basic grid system derived from the typical office floors commonly seen in Qianhai, as well as overlayering it with a matrix system of showcase walls and plinth, a highly regular and even a bit relentless system has been generated. Random alien objects pops up in the space has broken the relentlessness and homogeneity of the systems, which then becomes the designated areas for the six individual architectural design companies.

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

The silver aluminum-foil-finished insulation board is convenient for quick construction and installation of exhibits, and its slightly reflective surface also creates a "surreal" mood.

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! “Back to future” Cloud 10-The shed on the Lawn. Image © Chao Zhang

BACK TO FUTURE

Documenta of Archigram

The Chapter is a Documenta of Archigram, demonstrating the visions of and probe into the future back in the 60s and 70s in the 20th century from the perspectives of city, individual, family and parts by the avant-garde architectural group formed in the 1960s.

Save this picture! “Back to future” Documenta of Archigram. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! “Back to future” Documenta of Archigram. Image © Chao Zhang

We have applied a most basic, regular system, the metal grid panels, to form a series of walls and tables for showcasing. Colored balloons of varied sizes are superimposed into the rigorous grid system, sometimes inside it, tangent to it, and other times scattered outside of it. It is a metaphor for the relationship between a utopian urban system and dystopian buildings, as well as an epitome of the interactions between a social system and the individuals living in it.

Save this picture! “Back to future” Documenta of Archigram. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! “Back to future” Documenta of Archigram. Image © Chao Zhang

Cloud 10 | The Shed on the Lawn

Floating loftily above a piece of lush lawn by the Qianhai Bay, Cloud 10 has taken Buckminster Fuller's “Cloud Nine” from 1960s as a point of departure and further explores how lightweight pneumatic structure, with minimal material and component, could be applied to create the maximum shaded area possible, freeing up the ground space while integrating with the natural and urban contexts.

The free-form geometry of the inflatable canopy has been shaped by the lines of views and trees on site; its silvery-tone curved surface faintly reflects the surrounding environment and activities. For this transient moment, the lightweight structure anchors the clouds to the ground, which forms a multi-purpose space for celebrations, performances, activities and leisure underneath.