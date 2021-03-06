Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Malta
  5. Threeplusone Apartments / Valentino Architects

Threeplusone Apartments / Valentino Architects

Save this project
Threeplusone Apartments / Valentino Architects

© Alex Attard© Alex Attard© Alex Attard© Alex Attard+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Office Buildings
Balzan, Malta
  • Architectural Design:Sandro Valentino, Peter Valentino
  • Structural Design:Perit Ivan Muscat
  • Mechanical And Electrical:Dewpoint Services
  • City:Balzan
  • Country:Malta
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Attard
© Alex Attard

Text description provided by the architects. Replacing a dilapidated single-storey dwelling sited between two of Malta’s most beloved villages, Threeplusone takes cues from its surrounding context whilst addressing contemporary living needs, prioritising light, space and functionality. The building responds stylistically to its inherited street-scape, echoing the elegance of massing, volume, and proportion of a Modernist corner house that sits across the road from its site.

Save this picture!
© Alex Attard
© Alex Attard
Save this picture!
© Alex Attard
© Alex Attard

Large, sliding apertures and deeply recessed terraces wrap the spartan facade at upper levels, whilst its silicato finish both supports thermal efficiency and celebrates bright Mediterranean light – recalling the tradition of bleach-white, coastal architecture. The building’s distinct curved form works cohesively with the articulation of the street, bending subtly along its corner site. Its projecting terraces create valuable shading to lower levels and maximise the size of the living spaces inside. At street level, the building’s perimeter is lined with trees, lending privacy to the office space tucked within the semi-basement level below.

Save this picture!
© Alex Attard
© Alex Attard

The spacious terraces allow light to cascade into the south-facing living areas at the front of the building. Inside, the building works both to maximise usable space and achieve continuity between indoor and outdoor areas. Living areas are pulled towards the terraces, whilst bedrooms and utility rooms fan out toward a rear, corner courtyard, drawing in natural light and facilitating ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Alex Attard
© Alex Attard

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Balzan, Malta

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Valentino Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsMalta
Cite: "Threeplusone Apartments / Valentino Architects" 06 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956590/threeplusone-apartments-valentino-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream