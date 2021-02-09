Pavilion C, Tianan Cloud Park Science and Technology Pavilion / O-office Architects

+ 33

Principal Architects: Jianxiang He, Ying Jiang

Project Architect: Xiaolin Chen

Design Team: Mincong Deng, Yue Wang, Wenkang He, Chengqiang Huang, Molinski Adam Alexande

Structural Consultant: RBS Architectural Engineering Design Associates

Facade Consultant: TEC Architectural Technology Co., Ltd

Ventilation And Air Conditioning: Zhiqiang Yin

Client: Shenzhen Tianan Cloud Park Investment Group

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen , as the city with the most rapid urbanization development in China - even in the world, had quickly started a new urbanization process that’s both large in scale in the manner of a mixed cities-villages of the past and intensity after it’s first urbanization process.

Pavilion C, located in Bantian, Longgang, Shenzhen is a typical case in this wave of upgrade. Pavilion C will eventually be built into a complex of super-high-rise city occupying an area of 760,000 sqm and a total construction area of 4 million sqm that includes the function of industrial, office, residential and commercial.

The designated site of Pavilion C is located in the middle of the first and second phases of the overall grand project. It was originally a small piece of land of an acute triangular shape, situated between the central green belt and the skyscrapers developed in the first phase of the project on the east side. Due to the special location of the land, the operator of the site defines it as a public cultural land serving the first and second phase of the complex.

In addition to bringing in cultural and artistic conferences and exhibitions, this unique architectural project will also provide a platform for the exhibition and communication for large IT companies and emerging high-tech companies in Cloud Park. The well know star-enterprises, Huawei and DJI, are also among these companies.

The construction strategy that Pavilion C had employed comes from an ingenious response to the constant-changing-city. The site of the conceptual design of the project is right on top of a 4-story underground space that is under construction. Therefore, the design of this project took a strategy that inflict minimum impact onto the original underground space-the cylindrical structure of the building is integrated with the vertical traffic, and it is implanted onto the designed underground space with the smallest floor area.

Within the narrow triangular site, three mushroom-shaped buildings fall on top of the underground and semi-underground space; the "mushroom skirt" on the second floor is cantilevered out to form a sequence of exhibition halls. The spaces shaded by the Cloud Pavilion is open to the public, providing a fluid, continuous overhead plaza for the future city.