House in Comporta II / GSS arquitectos

City: Comporta

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban subdivision in a plot not very large and square in shape. The land has a slight descending slope for a lowland to the West that culminates in a pine forest.

The house comes from a square. two concrete slabs, arranged horizontally, one laid on the ground, the other supported on the outer walls. In the middle, more collected, there is the house. The backyard is located in the rooms, all with outdoor patios protected by wooden palisades that guarantee privacy and an intimate atmosphere.

To the front, the living room, which opens to the outside through a span along the entire length, in which the glazing disappears inside the walls, extends into the garden and the floodplain. The garden is the continuation of the house. Clear sand with “islands” of native plants that surround a small tank.

All compartments have natural light. The bathrooms have received particular attention. Being in the center of the house, enjoy a great light, through interior patios or the ceiling, entirely in glass.

exterior cladding of the house, bathroom countertops and a fireplace; concrete, on floors and ceilings; and white stucco on the interior walls. Natural light is in charge.