Peliva Nature & Suites / G2lab

Text description provided by the architects. Built in a privileged location in the southern part of Pelion, close to an old olive grove with an unparalleled view of the Pagasitic Gulf, Peliva Nature & Suites offers a high quality place to escape, relax and stay. The simple naturalistic design with emphasis on the natural scenery, the rawness, the real but at the same time familiar, timeless and hospitable where nature is in the spotlight, all create an atmosphere to make the guest surrender to the warm harmony of an authentic experience.

Making the most of the physical relief, both buildings open to the unique view. Following the external staircase at the back entrance, the visitor gets the feeling of sinking between two walls made of the basic materials, stone and concrete, and then is suddenly led to the level with the olive grove and the breathtaking view all around. This central spot between the two buildings serves as a functional and aesthetic link switching from private to public but still keeping the visitor’s eyes fixed on the deep blue and nature’s dominance.

The mark of nature penetrates the construction where the use of natural materials is apparent almost everywhere. The stone walls, built with the same stones from the soil, the pergolas, the visible timber of chestnut and rattan, the reed ceilings and the weaving ropes, the plants, the olive, the element of water, all create a unique atmosphere with the nature’s colours and scents blending in a modern aura of tranquillity and relaxation. Although the three suites are designed and constructed with similar materials, each offers the visitor a unique sense by maintaining their own distinctive identity.

Naturalsurfaces, smoothlinesandearthytonesarethebasicdesigningingredients. The unique aesthetics is apparent with the use of wood, stone, cement and rattan which radiate a sense of coziness. The handmade decorations, the picture frames that are relevant to each room’s name and the special emphasis on detail, create a warm, bohemian chic atmosphere of wellness, comfort and deep relaxation. There is a constant switch in the spots of interest in the surrounding area which were purposely designed in such a way to make the most of the breathtaking view from every single corner.

Big, spacious terraces, private sitting areas with hydromassage, big outdoor dining and barbeque areas for relaxation, pool view, all perfectly integrated with nature, invite the visitor to discover and experience this harmony in high quality accommodation. The special paths in the nature, the switch between the private and the public, always with a sea view either protected from the sun or open to the natural light, let the visitor gaze at the big blue and create a scenery of comfort, isolation and relaxation. Undoubtedly, a truly fulfilling experience which combines modern luxury and real escape.