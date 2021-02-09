Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Bio-climatic Fixtures in Buenos Aires' Houses as Seen In Floor Plans and Layout

House N / Estudio GM ARQ. Image Golf House / BAM! arquitectura. Image AC House / Estudio GM ARQ. Image PYE House / BAM! arquitectura. Image + 20

The principles of bio-climatic architecture, when applied with an understanding of the surrounding climate and geography, can simultaneously increase a building's efficiency and create a more comfortable living space. Passive measures like solar panels, rainwater and grey water harvesting, openings for natural light, and cross-ventilation are all low-cost, high yield methods of increasing a home's thermal comfort and efficiency and decreasing its carbon footprint.

As explained by Estudio Borrachia in their memoir on Casa Holmberg, "cross-ventilation systems, sunshades, and insulation work together perfectly without the need to use artificial heating and air. Solar panels heat water without needing to be connected to the electrical grid." 

"Every time we visit, there's a new species that's taken up residence and the plants have grown and cover the architecture. There are fish, frogs, crickets, dragonflies, butterflies, trees, vines, orchids, roses, etc. It's as if this space has transformed into a little oasis in the middle of the city," added Estudio Borrachia.

To illustrate the wide range of bioclimatic solutions that can be applied to homes, we've highlighted projects from Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, that incorporate these solutions and demonstrate their efficacy and aesthetic appeal.

Casa Laguna El Rosario / frías+tomchinsky arquitectos

  • Year: 2011
  • Ubicación: Pinamar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Laguna El Rosario House / frías+tomchinsky arquitectos. Image
Laguna El Rosario House / frías+tomchinsky arquitectos. Image
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia

  • Year: 2016
  • Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image
PYE House / BAM! Arquitectura

  • Year: 2016
  • Location: Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

PYE House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
PYE House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
AC House / Estudio GM ARQ

  • Year: 2016
  • Location: Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina

AC House / Estudio GM ARQ. Image
AC House / Estudio GM ARQ. Image
Casa de Madera / Estudio Borrachia

  • Year: 2016
  • Location: Exaltación de la Cruz, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Casa de Madera / Estudio Borrachia. Image
Casa de Madera / Estudio Borrachia. Image
EH House / Estudio GMARQ

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

EH House / Estudio GMARQ. Image
EH House / Estudio GMARQ. Image
DaB House / BAM! Arquitectura

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

DaB House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
DaB House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
House N / Estudio GM ARQ

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

House N / Estudio GM ARQ. Image
House N / Estudio GM ARQ. Image
Golf House / BAM! Arquitectura

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Golf House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
Golf House / BAM! arquitectura. Image
