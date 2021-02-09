Bio-climatic Fixtures in Buenos Aires' Houses as Seen In Floor Plans and Layout

+ 20

The principles of bio-climatic architecture, when applied with an understanding of the surrounding climate and geography, can simultaneously increase a building's efficiency and create a more comfortable living space. Passive measures like solar panels, rainwater and grey water harvesting, openings for natural light, and cross-ventilation are all low-cost, high yield methods of increasing a home's thermal comfort and efficiency and decreasing its carbon footprint.

As explained by Estudio Borrachia in their memoir on Casa Holmberg, "cross-ventilation systems, sunshades, and insulation work together perfectly without the need to use artificial heating and air. Solar panels heat water without needing to be connected to the electrical grid."

"Every time we visit, there's a new species that's taken up residence and the plants have grown and cover the architecture. There are fish, frogs, crickets, dragonflies, butterflies, trees, vines, orchids, roses, etc. It's as if this space has transformed into a little oasis in the middle of the city," added Estudio Borrachia.

To illustrate the wide range of bioclimatic solutions that can be applied to homes, we've highlighted projects from Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, that incorporate these solutions and demonstrate their efficacy and aesthetic appeal.

