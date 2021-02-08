Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. Hotel Sou / Suppose Design Office

Hotel Sou / Suppose Design Office

Save this project
Hotel Sou / Suppose Design Office

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 53

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Goto, Japan
  • Architects: Suppose Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  152
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, IOC, MANAS TRADING, PACIFIC HOUSE TEXTILE, Tachikawa, Trimble Navigation, avelco
  • Client:ABUNZE Company Limited
  • Lead Architect:Makoto Tanijiri, Ai Yoshida, Yuki Moriya
  • Design Team:KAMO CRAFT, Filaments, solso
  • City:Goto
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. We are planning to renovate an RC house built in the 1980s into a three-room hotel on Fukue Island, the largest island in the southern tip of the Goto Islands, located in the west of Nagasaki Prefecture. The hotel is located in a prosperous area with a coffee shop next to it and restaurants and shopping streets around it.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The hotel is located near a harbor where you can hear the whistle of a ship, and wherever you are, you can feel the rich nature and unique charm of the island. It is a small island that has prospered through the mixing of various foreign cultures through trade since ancient times.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The idea was not to create something new, but to coexist in harmony with what was there. By removing the finishes from the building and cutting out the openings in a sculptural, irregular way, I was able to blur the boundaries between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Detail Sections
Detail Sections
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

By removing the finishes of the building and cutting out the openings in a sculptural and irregular way, the boundary between inside and outside is made ambiguous and the outside is drawn in. We tried to create a contrast between the decadent beauty and the solid interior finishes, the strong and rough expression of the building frame, and the natural materials such as rattan and sisal.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sakaemachi, Goto, Nagasaki 853-0001, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Suppose Design Office
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Hotel Sou / Suppose Design Office" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956494/hotel-sou-suppose-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream