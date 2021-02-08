Submit a Project Advertise
Face, Pool, Two Towers and Ruin Installation / Paradigma Ariadné

Face, Pool, Two Towers and Ruin Installation / Paradigma Ariadné

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation, Temporary Installations, Arts & Architecture
Veszprém, Hungary
  • Architects: Paradigma Ariadné
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Balázs Danyi, Marietta Varga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Line X
  • Lead Architects:Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár,, Dávid Smiló
  • City:Veszprém
  • Country:Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. Modernist housing estates are rejected, just as the Haszkovó housing estate in the city of Veszprém, Hungary. Their stories are understood as the stories of failed urban developments, they are grey, sad, and soulless. Can something be soulless and grey which gives home to 20.000 inhabitants? Instead of letting our prejudices drive our view on modernist housing estates, is that possible to reconsider our relationships and think about them as “real cities” and to complete them with creative ideas?

This collaborative project of five studios applies the concept of “urban artifact” which was established by the Italian architect Aldo Rossi in his 1966 book, The Architecture of the City. The urban artifact is an element that is characterised first and foremost not by its function, but by its type. It is strongly tied to the history of the city, which continuously shapes it, and thus, a complex-stratified, nearly artistic object, filled with meaning and pointing beyond itself, appears in the fabric of the city. Rossi’s conception of this is a reversal of the Modernist approach, according to which the new architecture defines the city, and not that the city defines the new architecture. 

On the occasion of Veszprém Design Week 2019, this collaborative project invited the visitors to experience a possible way to change the current state of Haszkovó with the help of five portable and durable urban artifacts.

These five objects served as playful, outdoor furniture and their architectural quality also help us to see Haszkovó as something similar to a lovely historical downtown in any historical city. In Veszprém downtown for instance these objects are common, they are the places “where we meet before having a party” or places “where we had our first kiss”. The ‘Fire Look Out Tower’, the ‘Statue of Zsuzsi’ or the ‘Clock’ is also well known as identically fulfilled pieces of the urban environment in Veszprém. This project gives a chance to define unique objects in Haszkovó which are also able to be fulfilled identically in the future.

In 2018 the 12 Walls exhibition was the very first step of a bigger international collaborative project. At that time contemporary emerging architects observed and presented the problem of ornamentation. In 2019 this exhibition invited five other emerging studios and architects from Greece, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Hungary to present the problem of urban artifacts this year.

Project location

Address:Veszprém, Hungary

#Tags

Cite: "Face, Pool, Two Towers and Ruin Installation / Paradigma Ariadné" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956481/face-pool-two-towers-and-ruin-installation-paradigma-ariadne> ISSN 0719-8884

