World
Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos

Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos

© João Guimarães

  Architects: GSS arquitectos
  Photographs: João Guimarães
  Lead Architect: Gonçalo Salazar de Sousa
  Collaborator: Tiago Câmara Lomelino
  Country: Portugal
© João Guimarães
Text description provided by the architects. A house on the dune, integrated in a vast natural area, where the construction index is reduced to a minimum. The Pestana Tróia Eco-Resort & Residence, located in the paradisiacal Peninsula of Tróia has a perfect natural setting, its own decoration and a privileged location that provide its guests with a unique experience.

© João Guimarães
Site Plan
© João Guimarães
The construction of all Villas, designed in an ecological way, seeks to respect the natural habitat of the animals and conserve the important existing species, minimizing the environmental impact and encouraging the rationalization of resources. There was a concern to “hurt” the surrounding landscape as little as possible, a mixture of pine forest and beach. The house, built in Light Steel Framing (LSF) and where concrete only exists in the mat slab, develops on 2 floors, the upper floor being manifestly smaller than the ground floor. The flat roofs of the pergolas, in pine sticks, accentuate the horizontality and create areas of shade adjacent to the house.

© João Guimarães
Sections
© João Guimarães
These factors result in an expansion of the house in the landscape in a smooth and natural way. The existence of large glazed openings that allow direct access to the outside of any compartment associated with the wood that lines exterior walls, seeks a frank dialogue with nature, not only because it is a natural material but also because of the color that is changing, such as the nature. It turns gray with the sun.

© João Guimarães
"Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos" 07 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

