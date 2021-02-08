Eco Tróia Resort – Casa II / GSS arquitectos

+ 27

Houses • Portugal Architects: GSS arquitectos

Area: 300 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: João Guimarães

Manufacturers: Ofa Sosoares Wicanders JNF , Sanitana

Text description provided by the architects. Another house on the dune, in the same landscape as Casa I. Near the sea, integrated in the pine forest and surrounded by the rich biodiversity of native plants. The Pestana Tróia Eco-Resort & Residence, located in the paradisiacal Peninsula of Tróia has a perfect natural setting, its own decoration and a privileged location that provide its guests with a unique experience.

The construction of all Villas, designed in an ecological way, seeks to respect the natural habitat of the animals and conserve the important existing species, minimizing the environmental impact and encouraging the rationalization of resources. The land has an ascending slope from the street that gives access to it. The house is built on two different concrete platforms and at different altimetry, connected internally by a flight of stairs.

The main façade appears to us as a monoblock, sometimes opaque, at other times less opaque, allowing small courtyards to be seen landscaped in the back. These patios allow you to guarantee the privacy of the rooms and at the same time allow light to enter. An intimate atmosphere of great comfort results.