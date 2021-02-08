Submit a Project Advertise
Macarena 626 Office Building / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Macarena 626 Office Building / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

© Rodrigo Dávila© Rodrigo Dávila© Rodrigo Dávila© Rodrigo Dávila+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Lead Architects:Christian Durango, Ixa Bachman
  • Design Team:Diego Vásquez, Valentina Montoya
  • Interns:Juan Esteban Canal, Abedulio Camargo
  • Construction:Andexport Ingenieria y Construcciones S.A.S
  • Mechanical:Alfonso Uribe
  • Electrical:OPA Ospin Pradilla Asociados Ltda
  • Wiring:HP Tecnología
  • Hydrosanitary:Diseño hidrosanitario
  • City:Bogotá
  • Country:Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Macarena 626 is located among buildings of significant architectonic value in a privileged area of the city. The building was conceived through the understanding of the morphology and materials of its surroundings. The instinctive circular first sketch of the project, was then modified along the design process, to become a polygonal floor plan, made up of four main planes.

Section
Section
The main volume, composed of a sloping roof and the polygon’s irregular plans, define a petrous morphology that rises from the ground by a glazed ground floor that opens towards the street. The roof slopes intend to highlight the nature of Bogotá’s distinctive mountainous topography, tangible at the project’s site. To address the level changes required due to the topography of the plot, the building generates a series of terraces and platforms that intend to create and inclusive and lively ground floor. The glazed ground floor that bears above a petrous second storey that is carved in its interior by large courtyards which establish a connection with the greenery and the sky. Both the sky and the landscape are framed by a set of truncated pyramids that appear on the roof. Each volume works as a frame of the surroundings, showcasing the mountains, the “Torres del Parque” a heritage listed building nearby, and the traditional “International Center”.

Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
The facade, made out of red site-cast concrete, seeks to blend with the buildings surrounding the project and also, to create a contrast between the colors orange (buildings) and green (mountains) already present in the area.

Cite: "Macarena 626 Office Building / taller de arquitectura de bogotá" [Edificio de oficinas Macarena 626 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá] 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956447/macarena-626-office-building-taller-de-arquitectura-de-bogota> ISSN 0719-8884

