2 Waterline Square Building / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Design Team: Douglas Hocking

Senior Designer: Emily McNally

Project Manager: Ephraim Lasar

Clients: GID Development Ground

Engineering: WSP Group

Landscape: Matthews Nielson

Interior Designer: YabuPushelberg

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Through creative planning and massing adjustments within the strict confines of a previously approved scheme, KPF achieved the client’s brief, weaving together 646 units total (160 condo, 216 rental) with plentiful outdoor space and amenities.

Sited between the Hudson River and the dense urban fabric of the Upper West Side, 2 Waterline Square accommodates a blend of luxury condominiums, market-rate rental apartments, and affordable housing units. At the ground level, it activates the neighborhood with a mix of retail and amenities, complementing the vitality of nearby Columbus Circle and Lincoln Center. Meanwhile, terraces and outdoor living spaces, in conjunction with the park at the center of the development, mediate between the density of the city and the openness of the riverfront.

To avoid an overwhelming “superblock” scale, the massing of the building is broken down. The two towers are connected by staggered volumes with multiple corners to bring light and air to all the units. The central lobby further breaks down the building’s scale by opening up the podium to take full advantage of the park to the south and pull additional daylight into the building.