Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. 2 Waterline Square Building / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

2 Waterline Square Building / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Save this project
2 Waterline Square Building / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

© Raimund Koch© Aaron Fedor© Raimund Koch© Raimund Koch+ 10

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments
New York, United States
  • Design Team:Douglas Hocking
  • Senior Designer:Emily McNally
  • Project Manager:Ephraim Lasar
  • Clients:GID Development Ground
  • Engineering:WSP Group
  • Landscape:Matthews Nielson
  • Interior Designer:YabuPushelberg
  • City:New York
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aaron Fedor
© Aaron Fedor

Text description provided by the architects. Through creative planning and massing adjustments within the strict confines of a previously approved scheme, KPF achieved the client’s brief, weaving together 646 units total (160 condo, 216 rental) with plentiful outdoor space and amenities.

Save this picture!
© Raimund Koch
© Raimund Koch
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Sited between the Hudson River and the dense urban fabric of the Upper West Side, 2 Waterline Square accommodates a blend of luxury condominiums, market-rate rental apartments, and affordable housing units. At the ground level, it activates the neighborhood with a mix of retail and amenities, complementing the vitality of nearby Columbus Circle and Lincoln Center. Meanwhile, terraces and outdoor living spaces, in conjunction with the park at the center of the development, mediate between the density of the city and the openness of the riverfront.

Save this picture!
© Raimund Koch
© Raimund Koch

To avoid an overwhelming “superblock” scale, the massing of the building is broken down. The two towers are connected by staggered volumes with multiple corners to bring light and air to all the units. The central lobby further breaks down the building’s scale by opening up the podium to take full advantage of the park to the south and pull additional daylight into the building.

Save this picture!
© Raimund Koch
© Raimund Koch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New York, NY, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "2 Waterline Square Building / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates" 07 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956434/2-waterline-square-building-kohn-pedersen-fox-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream