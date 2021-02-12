In Which Countries Is BIM Mandatory for Public Projects?

When we talk about BIM methodology, we refer to a new and very technologically advanced form of work. Yet if we pay attention to the language of BIM conversations, we might notice that we always speak in future tense: "in 10 years' time everyone will…" or "this is the methodology of tomorrow." Is this methodology currently mandatory? And if not, when it will be? To begin grappling with the first of these queries, below we summarize how BIM is currently dealt with around the world.

Spain

Spain's case is a bit peculiar, given that, compared with other countries in Europe and the rest of the world, BIM implementation has been relatively subdued. Since 2018, this work methodology has been mandatory for public projects above 2 million euros. Plans have been made to progress to a new stage but, due to the current world health situation, these plans have been advancing slower than expected.

This country relies on platforms created by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to help businesses and technicians implement BIM in a more orderly way. Instruction and diffusion guides are also currently being developed.

Europe

Europe's case more generally is somewhat more advanced. The United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries are at the forefront of the continent in terms of BIM use. These areas began to implement BIM earlier, explaining why they have reached a more advanced and closely regulated phase of development. In the UK, BIM is mandatory for every public project.

Things are different in Germany, France, and Italy. Paris pushed for the so-called Digital Transition Plan for Construction, which aims to fully implement BIM methodology throughout the country by the year 2022. Germany's case is somewhat different, since they already relied on and followed the British deployment model, and also because private clients are the ones who request BIM, sometimes even surpassing the government's requests. Italy is planning to complete an initial implementation phase in 2022 for pretty much all projects but, according to their plans, only in 2025 will its use finally become mandatory even for projects with a budget lower than 1 million euros.

South America

The BIM methodology arrived in South America somewhat late, and that is why its implementation has been slightly more difficult. Nevertheless, thanks to quick learning and innovation, deployment is progressing at a swift rate. Countries such as Colombia, Peru, and Chile are at the forefront of BIM implementation. These territories already have platforms that push BIM, such as the Peru BIM Plan or Chile's “Build 2025” strategic plan.

Countries such as Venezuela, Ecuador or Costa Rica are a separate case. There, this methodology's implementation is not going quite as rapidly, and the introduction of BIM in the country has been difficult.

In between these two cases, regarding BIM implementation, we find countries such as Argentina, Brazil, or Mexico, which have been working hard on training and creating awareness, but have experienced a relatively slow evolution. The Government of Brazil established, through Decree No. 10,306 of April 2, 2020, the use of BIM in the direct or indirect execution of engineering works and services carried out by agencies of the federal public administration. The implementation of BIM will take place gradually in three phases, the first of which began in early 2021 and the last of which will begin in 2028.

Australia, the US, and Canada

The United States is a clear successful example. They are pioneers and creators of this methodology, and as such, they are the most advanced country in terms of BIM implementation. They can count on years of experience using these tools, and they are considered the current leaders. Canada, while being behind the US, is advancing very quickly, thanks to being so close to their neighbors and having great employment communications.

Australia's case is slightly different. Thanks to its relationship with the United Kingdom, together with New Zealand, they have been making huge progress in implementation. That is why big public projects in Australia are already being realized with BIM methodology, and its deployment in architectural projects is becoming more and more common.

With all that being said, it must not be forgotten that, due to the current health conditions, the deployment and compulsion of BIM in both public and private projects has been going through a small rough patch all around the world. Nevertheless, this work method is still a safe wager laid on the future, and we are all aware that, soon enough, its use will be more than necessary. That is why we recommend beginning with our BIM training, and with courses from GoPillar Academy, where we can learn the methodology of the future in a simple and effective way.

