Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory

Save this article
Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory

Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio. Image Cortesía de ENORME StudioAntelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil. Image © Dès vuBasketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio UrbanoCasa Pedregal / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Garza Maya Arquitectos+ 29

Chihuahua is a Mexican state in the northwest region of the country, sharing a border with Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa, and Sonora as well as the US states of New Mexico and Texas. Chihuahua's largest urban center is Ciudad Juárez, an industrial hub situated on the U.S.- Mexico border right across from El Paso, Texas. Throughout the years, Juarez's economic landscape has been dominated by the maquilladora industry and, thanks to the crime wave between 2008-2012, it earned a spot on the list of the world's most violent cities.

Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning population of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

Urban Interventions

Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil

Save this picture!
Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil. Image © Dès vu
Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil. Image © Dès vu

Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio

Save this picture!
Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio. Image Cortesía de ENORME Studio
Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio. Image Cortesía de ENORME Studio

Rescate de espacios residuales en la frontera de México: Laboratorio de Acción Vecinal

Save this picture!
Sobre el rescate de espacios residuales en la frontera de México: Laboratorio de Acción Vecinal. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano
Sobre el rescate de espacios residuales en la frontera de México: Laboratorio de Acción Vecinal. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Nómada Laboratorio Urbano: el juego desde el reciclaje y la innovación social

Save this picture!
Nómada Laboratorio Urbano: el juego desde el reciclaje y la innovación social. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano
Nómada Laboratorio Urbano: el juego desde el reciclaje y la innovación social. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Basketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México

Save this picture!
Basketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano
Basketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

Mirador Cactus: cultura y juego en la frontera de México – Estados Unidos

Save this picture!
Mirador Cactus: cultura y juego en la frontera de México – Estados Unidos. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano
Mirador Cactus: cultura y juego en la frontera de México – Estados Unidos. Image Cortesía de Nómada Laboratorio Urbano

ISAD Students Revitalize Broken Water Source in Mexico with Urban SPA

Save this picture!
PKMN y estudiantes del 'Taller del Desierto' realizan intervención colectiva en Chihuahua, México. Image Cortesía de PKMN Architectures
PKMN y estudiantes del 'Taller del Desierto' realizan intervención colectiva en Chihuahua, México. Image Cortesía de PKMN Architectures

Residential Spaces

Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws
Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws

House on 2nd Street (C2a) / LABorstudio

Save this picture!
House on 2nd Street (C2a) / LABorstudio. Image © Rafael Gamo
House on 2nd Street (C2a) / LABorstudio. Image © Rafael Gamo

House in Chihuahua / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
Casa en Chihuahua / PRODUCTORA. Image © Iwan Baan
Casa en Chihuahua / PRODUCTORA. Image © Iwan Baan

Cima House / Garza Iga Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Cima House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Portillo
Cima House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Portillo

MV House / Garza Maya Arquitectos

Save this picture!
MV House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws
MV House / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image © The Raws

Casa Cubo / Arquitectura en Movimiento

Save this picture!
Casa Cubo / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo
Casa Cubo / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo

CC House / Parque Humano

Save this picture!
CC House / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera, ArchPhoto
CC House / Parque Humano. Image © Paul Rivera, ArchPhoto

Pedregal House / Garza Iga Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa Pedregal / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Garza Maya Arquitectos
Casa Pedregal / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Garza Maya Arquitectos

Social Design Work in Mexico Brings Community, Solidarity and Local Materials Together, by Colectivo CHOPEkE

Save this picture!
Social Design Work in Mexico Brings Community, Solidarity and Local Materials Together. Image © Colectivo CHOPEKE
Social Design Work in Mexico Brings Community, Solidarity and Local Materials Together. Image © Colectivo CHOPEKE

Commercial Architecture

Anthro Salon / GRAY Arquitectura & Forma

Save this picture!
Anthro Salon / GRAY Arquitectura & Forma. Image
Anthro Salon / GRAY Arquitectura & Forma. Image

Municipal Boxing Gym in Riberas de Sacramento / Urbánika

Save this picture!
Municipal Gym in Riberas del Sacramento / Urbánika. Image
Municipal Gym in Riberas del Sacramento / Urbánika. Image

Gimnasio Adaptado / Urbánika

Save this picture!
Gimnasio Adaptado / Urbánika. Image
Gimnasio Adaptado / Urbánika. Image

Tres21 Cycle / Santos Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Tres21 Cycle / Santos Arquitectura. Image
Tres21 Cycle / Santos Arquitectura. Image

Caseta I y Acceso ITESM Chihuahua / Urbánika + Oscar Vidaña

Save this picture!
Caseta I y Acceso ITESM Chihuahua / Urbánika + Oscar Vidaña. Image
Caseta I y Acceso ITESM Chihuahua / Urbánika + Oscar Vidaña. Image

Offices

Technology HUB / Had DV

Save this picture!
Technology HUB / HADVD Arquitectos. Image
Technology HUB / HADVD Arquitectos. Image

COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos

Save this picture!
COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos. Image
COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos. Image

Innovation and Technical and Technological Transfer Park / Grupo ARKHOS

Save this picture!
Innovation and Technical and Technological Transfer Park / Grupo ARKHOS. Image
Innovation and Technical and Technological Transfer Park / Grupo ARKHOS. Image

Hotels

Central Hotel Boutique / DUA Desarrollos Urbanos y Arquitectónicos

Save this picture!
Central Hotel Boutique / DUA Desarrollos Urbanos y Arquitectónicos. Image
Central Hotel Boutique / DUA Desarrollos Urbanos y Arquitectónicos. Image

Community Centers

Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso

Save this picture!
Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso. Image
Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso. Image

Religious Architecture

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos. Image
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos. Image

Restaurants

Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop

Save this picture!
Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image
Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Chihuahua] 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956297/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-chihuahua-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream