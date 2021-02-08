Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Chihuahua Territory

Chihuahua is a Mexican state in the northwest region of the country, sharing a border with Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa, and Sonora as well as the US states of New Mexico and Texas. Chihuahua's largest urban center is Ciudad Juárez, an industrial hub situated on the U.S.- Mexico border right across from El Paso, Texas. Throughout the years, Juarez's economic landscape has been dominated by the maquilladora industry and, thanks to the crime wave between 2008-2012, it earned a spot on the list of the world's most violent cities.
Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning population of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.
Urban Interventions
Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil
Taller del Desierto / ARACHI / ENORME Studio
Rescate de espacios residuales en la frontera de México: Laboratorio de Acción Vecinal
Nómada Laboratorio Urbano: el juego desde el reciclaje y la innovación social
Basketcolor: identidad, juego y resiliencia en la frontera de México
Mirador Cactus: cultura y juego en la frontera de México – Estados Unidos
ISAD Students Revitalize Broken Water Source in Mexico with Urban SPA
Residential Spaces
Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos
House on 2nd Street (C2a) / LABorstudio
House in Chihuahua / PRODUCTORA
Cima House / Garza Iga Arquitectos
MV House / Garza Maya Arquitectos
Casa Cubo / Arquitectura en Movimiento
CC House / Parque Humano
Pedregal House / Garza Iga Arquitectos
Social Design Work in Mexico Brings Community, Solidarity and Local Materials Together, by Colectivo CHOPEkE
Commercial Architecture
Anthro Salon / GRAY Arquitectura & Forma
Municipal Boxing Gym in Riberas de Sacramento / Urbánika
Gimnasio Adaptado / Urbánika
Tres21 Cycle / Santos Arquitectura
Caseta I y Acceso ITESM Chihuahua / Urbánika + Oscar Vidaña
Offices
Technology HUB / Had DV
COºRDENADA Centro de Diseño / HADVD Arquitectos
Innovation and Technical and Technological Transfer Park / Grupo ARKHOS
Hotels
Central Hotel Boutique / DUA Desarrollos Urbanos y Arquitectónicos
Community Centers
Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso
Religious Architecture
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Chapel / COA Arquitectos
Restaurants
Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop
ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.