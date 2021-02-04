Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

Save this project
Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Neu-Ulm, Germany
  • Lead Architect :Dietrich Fink
  • Team Leader:Gesche Bengtson
  • Design Team :Sinem Aslan-Kavuk, Annicka Schröck
  • Construction :Christof Wallner
  • Energy Planning:Transsolar Energietechnik
  • Landspace Architect:TERRA.NOVA Landschaftsarchitektur
  • General Construction Manager:/rc-studio carnevale architekten
  • City:Neu-Ulm
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of experimental housing, the pilot project „efficient building - affordable housing“ by the Bavarian State Ministry of Housing, Building and Transport emphasizes the need for more affordable housing and aims to develop contemporary types of houses and constructions allowing optimized use of space and making housing more affordable.

Save this picture!
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

The project promotes new forms of housing, so efficiently designed, that they can be implemented in the highest quality of living, purpose, and architecture without further increase in building costs.

Save this picture!
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

The use of reinforced concrete in sandwich construction makes sure to benefit from all advantages of prefabricated and standardized construction in order to design a most economic result while providing a living environment that allows a maximum of appropriation of both the individual and the common space. 

Save this picture!
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
© Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Neu-Ulm, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner" 04 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956294/betonhaus-neu-ulm-apartments-fink-plus-jocher-architekten-und-stadtplaner> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream