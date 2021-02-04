Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

-
Architects: Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner
- Area: 3100 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten
-
Manufacturers: Dobler Bauunternehmung
- Lead Architect :Dietrich Fink
- Team Leader:Gesche Bengtson
- Design Team :Sinem Aslan-Kavuk, Annicka Schröck
- Construction :Christof Wallner
- Energy Planning:Transsolar Energietechnik
- Landspace Architect:TERRA.NOVA Landschaftsarchitektur
- General Construction Manager:/rc-studio carnevale architekten
- City:Neu-Ulm
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In the context of experimental housing, the pilot project „efficient building - affordable housing“ by the Bavarian State Ministry of Housing, Building and Transport emphasizes the need for more affordable housing and aims to develop contemporary types of houses and constructions allowing optimized use of space and making housing more affordable.
The project promotes new forms of housing, so efficiently designed, that they can be implemented in the highest quality of living, purpose, and architecture without further increase in building costs.
The use of reinforced concrete in sandwich construction makes sure to benefit from all advantages of prefabricated and standardized construction in order to design a most economic result while providing a living environment that allows a maximum of appropriation of both the individual and the common space.