Viewpoint in Minas de Rioseco / Zon-e Arquitectos

Viewpoint in Minas de Rioseco / Zon-e Arquitectos

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Landmarks & Monuments
Llamo/Ḷḷamo, Spain
  • City:Llamo/Ḷḷamo
  • Country:Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Slow down, disconnect, let yourself be enveloped by the immensity of the landscape. To get to this walkway-viewpoint requires a physical and mental effort.

The small town of Llamo, with barely a dozen inhabitants, marks the beginning of the route. Then, Sierra del Aramo, a mythical place whose presence dates back to no less than the Neolithic (4500 BC). 

The arrival point is the Mining Town of Rioseco, a mining operation created by the end of the 19th century and which remained open until the 20th century.

The proposal highlights the natural landscape as well as the industrial heritage, history and memory of mining in our country.

The footbridge is integrated into the topography, placing its access at the highest point, resting lightly on its thick pillars and on a cyclopean wall, from where it flies over the landscape. The walkway becomes a floating viewpoint, which offers a spectacular setting. 

The project is a dialogue between the ruins and their surroundings. Concrete, steel, and recycled timber are the only three materials used.

The project has already allowed hundreds of walkers to enjoy a moment of pause. 

