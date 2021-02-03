Viewpoint in Minas de Rioseco / Zon-e Arquitectos

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Slow down, disconnect, let yourself be enveloped by the immensity of the landscape. To get to this walkway-viewpoint requires a physical and mental effort.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The small town of Llamo, with barely a dozen inhabitants, marks the beginning of the route. Then, Sierra del Aramo, a mythical place whose presence dates back to no less than the Neolithic (4500 BC).

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The arrival point is the Mining Town of Rioseco, a mining operation created by the end of the 19th century and which remained open until the 20th century.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The proposal highlights the natural landscape as well as the industrial heritage, history and memory of mining in our country.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The footbridge is integrated into the topography, placing its access at the highest point, resting lightly on its thick pillars and on a cyclopean wall, from where it flies over the landscape. The walkway becomes a floating viewpoint, which offers a spectacular setting.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The project is a dialogue between the ruins and their surroundings. Concrete, steel, and recycled timber are the only three materials used.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The project has already allowed hundreds of walkers to enjoy a moment of pause.