Tavish House / Dreamscape Architects

+ 21

Client: Karan Desai

Lead Architect: Suketu Shah, Aashna Desai

Design Team: Shreya, Gaurang

Engineering And Construction: PCUBE Designs, Kirti Patel

Landscape: Dreamscape Architects

Text Credit: Rushi Bhimani

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a rather quiet suburban area of Ahmedabad, our recent project Taavish sits in the middle of a gated community that exudes serenity. Housing a family of five, along with a pet dog and an African Gray parrot, the client’s brief stated that the residential space should be as serene as the community itself. Well connected with nature, they insisted upon having open, yet private, spaces throughout the house and wanted to ensure a completely relaxing atmosphere for everyone who takes a step inside it. Lastly, building a structure that could withstand the dry and arid heat of Ahmedabad was also required.

To realize the concept, we started the project by designing the outer spaces that were green and open. The built form was designed later such that it complements the outer space. We designed two gardens as well as a jungle where a dense plantation is carried out to attract birds. While the smaller one was located near the family living room, the larger garden, along with a swimming pool that also serves as an infinity water body, was strategically placed behind the complex so as to ensure the privacy of the family and their guests.

For ensuring cooler climate within the complex, there is a cavity wall on the south-west side of the house in order to trap the warm air within. On the north side of the house, there is a terracotta screen that not only cools the air that passes through it but also provides the residents of the first with privacy. The green open space is further divided into pockets with distinct themes around the property like the front garden with local plants and trees, a vegetable garden, a zen garden at the entrance with bamboo plantations and a tranquil water body, backyard with varieties of palm, and lastly a mini jungle with dense plantations to attract birds!

Once one enters the house, they are greeted with a view of the vegetable garden, and adjacent to it is the grandparents’ bedroom. On the ground floor is the family living room, outside which is the front lawn. The ground floor also houses the formal living room. The corridor adorns a magnificent pichvai crafted in Udaipur with an expanse of 3 meters. As the family loves to entertain their friends and family regularly, we have provided both the living rooms with spillovers so as to create each of them as one big space for guests to enjoy.

As we move further, there is a courtyard, built exclusively for Maccu, the family’s beloved pet African Gray Parrot. Above the courtyard lies a triple-height foyer and the wall opposing it is blue with abstract cloud-shaped lights, along with a chandelier depicting the flight of birds, to successfully integrate sky as a theme. In front of the courtyard lies the kitchen and dining space which opens to the backyard. The kitchens can be accessed from two doors, one of which leads to the domestic help’s quarters, ensuring the family gets complete privacy. The Pooja room, accessible from the courtyard is inspired by the rich textile heritage of Ahmedabad. The wall is covered with wallpaper by Sabyasachi and is inspired by traditional Indian prints and the door is exquisitely designed from vintage printing blocks sourced locally from textile factories.

The first floor houses two master bedrooms, a guest room, a study, a small pantry and an entertainment zone. Each and every room in the house has a distinct element and is designed in accordance with the habitant’s age as well as tastes. The owner’s master bedroom overlooks the front garden and has small daybeds, along with dark green walls. In the other master bedroom on the first floor reside a newly married couple. The backdrop of the young couple’s bedroom is made from the cast of windows and balcony railings reclaimed from the Old Pol houses in Ahmedabad. This is juxta-positioned with a faux exposed concrete wall. The distinct element that sets the guest room, an otherwise basic living space, is the Red Sabyasachi Wallpaper by Asian Paints. Next to the guest room is the study area and opposite to it is an entertainment lounge with state of the art audiovisual system as well as a bar.

The second floor comprises the third master bedroom, where the younger son resides. In this room, the colors selected for the interior design, reflect the resident’s young age. The younger son’s balcony overlooks that of the elder son’s to create a dialogue and help the brothers communicate while ensuring their privacy. Apart from the room the floor also houses a gym, gaming zone, and a terrace garden, yet another open space, where the family can host gatherings.