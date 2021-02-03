Elo Studio / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

+ 21

Design Team: Ticiane Lima

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The architect was inspired by a work of art to present the new post-pandemic home concept in a compact project inside a Container in São Paulo. 'The new home' is the theme of the Janelas CASACOR 2020 exhibition, an event that brings a reflection on innovations in architecture and décor of post-pandemic houses. Invited as part of the cast, the architect Ticiane Lima presents the Elo Studio. The environment is divided into kitchen, office, bathroom, bedroom and rooftop, and occupies a 15 m² showcase container. The space will be on display, through glass, between November 8 and December 8, at Praça Vinicius de Morais - Morumbi, in São Paulo. For those who want a more in-depth visit, all the internal details can be seen virtually on the windowscasacor.com website.

The project is inspired by the work of art elo, by Ricardo Bueno, whose concept unites brass and blown glass in a single piece, reflecting an imaginary void, supporting each other, inhabiting a fragile space represented by crystal. The architect proposes an analogy between the work of art and the new home, where the delicate space of the crystal represents our home, in a time of adversity and transitions, which is at the same time a sensitive and supportive place. After all, the house has become a safe haven for everyone.

With Scandinavian design, Estúdio Elo was designed for a resident, highlighting the sustainable light wood, Grano pattern, by Criare, natural materials, little furniture and multifunctional spaces. The clarity of the environment is one of the strong points of the project, with a solar plate for energy, providing a diffuse and direct lighting at the same time. For greater contact with nature, the project includes opening the windows in the kitchen, a side window in the bedroom, a green roof designed by landscaper Flávio Abílio and a beautiful terrace to relax and rest.

The environment is totally compact, taking advantage of all spaces and bringing the concept and awareness of what is really essential for human beings to live with quality of life. Therefore, each corner turns the house into a real nest, in a simple and welcoming way.