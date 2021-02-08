Last Chance: Enter Your Work in the A' Design Awards

If you’ve been procrastinating, now is your last chance to enter your design for an A’ Design Award before the deadline on February 28. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.
Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design among others. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader classifications, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design. See the full list of possible categories on the A’ Design Award website.
Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.
Those designers who are victorious at the end of this rigorous judging process receive the A’ Design Prize, a package with benefits including a 3D-printed metal trophy, award-winners’ manual, the annual yearbook, a printed certificate, a place in the winners’ exhibition and invitations to the gala night event, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and guaranteed publication of their work with international PR support and translation into 20+ languages.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Keep reading to view a selection of winners from previous years.
Aoxin Holiday Hotel / Shaun Lee
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood
Platinum A’ Design Award in Street Furniture Design 2020
Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad
Platinum A’ Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020
Hill Wind Hotel and Resort / Huafang Wang
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang
Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Riverside Study Landscape Renovation / Lacime Landscaping
Gold A’ Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020
Feiliyundi Sales Center / Weimo Feng
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eravolution Limited and THEi Students
Platinum A’ Design Award in Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design 2020
Surely Art Space / Michael Lam
Gold A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Sissis Wonderland Reading Space / Leo Sun
Gold A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Z Line House / Revano Satria
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Light Portal Future Rail City / QUAD Studio
Gold A’ Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020
Narvik Gondola Station / Snorre Stinessen
Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy
Platinum A’ Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020
Termalija Family Wellness Swimming Pools / Enota
Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Studio with Mirror Bridge / Jinrui Liu
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Best in Black Multi Unit Housing / Fernando Valdez
Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Fineland Heshan Community Center / Fineland Architecture and Studio Revo
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020