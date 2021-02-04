Submit a Project Advertise
Tube Houses: 15 Projects Reinterpreting the Narrow Vietnamese Residences

Walking down the streets of cities like Hanoi and Saigon in Vietnam, you might encounter houses with surprisingly narrow facades in contrast to the stacking of three to five floors, with windows for ventilation and natural light only on the front facade. These are the famous traditional Tube Houses. According to ancient popular culture, this type of housing emerged due to property taxes being based on the width of the facade, but the true reason is to optimize land use, allowing a larger number of plots in the same square.

However, this legacy is now being recreated in contemporary designs by Vietnamese architects. Old facades give way to innovative solutions featuring atriums for natural lighting and ventilation, courtyards and interior gardens, greenery incorporated into different environments, split-levels, etc., allowing for high-quality spaces. With that in mind, we have put together a selection of Tube Houses, together with their respective section drawings. Check out below:

LVS.House / AD9 Architects

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Section
Section

Floating Nest / atelier NgNg

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section
Section

SR-1 House / SPNG Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section

NDT TLC Home / Kien Truc NDT

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Section
Section

MM Tropical Suburb Town House / MM++ architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section
Section

VY ANH House / Khuon Studio

Courtesy of Khuon Studio
Courtesy of Khuon Studio
Section
Section

RIN’s House / 85 Design

Courtesy of To Huu Dung
Courtesy of To Huu Dung
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

Tropical Cave House / H&P Architects

© Tien Thành Nguyễn
© Tien Thành Nguyễn
Section
Section

Vegan House / Block Architects

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Axonometric Projection
Axonometric Projection

NGỌC House / Story Architecture

© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Section
Section

Boundary House / AD+studio

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Section
Section

STH_Stair House / Deline architecture consultancy & construction

Courtesy of Deline
Courtesy of Deline
Section
Section

SWhouse_Office and house in Nha Trang / Chon.a

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Section
Section

Connect House / Story Architecture

© Tomquast
© Tomquast
Section
Section

Gardening Terrace House / Chơn.a

© Quang Chon
© Quang Chon
Section
Section
