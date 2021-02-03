Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Barbosa House / CB ARQUITECTURA

Barbosa House / CB ARQUITECTURA

Save this project
Barbosa House / CB ARQUITECTURA

© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido+ 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Sermonde, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The triangular-shaped lot, leaning on two streets - east and south, lies at the end lot of a 26-lot subdivision. The one-story housing has a pre-established triangular layout deconstructed to the East, giving rise to the rooms and the services volumes. The latter volume sets a transition north, where the kitchen, laundry and access to the basement are opened.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

To the south, a blind volume is carved by two curves that define the entrance: the flap curve and the entrance curved glass. Added to this composition we have the white plaster of the facade and the exposed concrete of the fence walls, finished by an expressive lantern that protrudes from the roof.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The living room is opened to the west, marked by a generous flap that states a detail in the south façade.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The space organization is marked by a central patio with a water mirror that highlights the moment one enters the house and separates the living room from the service area. To the east, we have the rooms. In the basement we can find a large garage and a service area.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CB ARQUITECTURA
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Barbosa House / CB ARQUITECTURA" [Casa Barbosa / CB ARQUITECTURA] 03 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956211/barbosa-house-cb-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream