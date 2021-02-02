Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. India
  5. Auric Hall / IMK Architects

Auric Hall / IMK Architects

Save this project
Auric Hall / IMK Architects

© Rajesh Vora© Rajesh Vora© Rajesh Vora© Rajesh Vora+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Aurangabad, India
  • Architects: IMK Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rajesh Vora
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Danpal, AGC, Hindware, Jaquar, AGL, Featherlite, Wipro, Zamil
  • Lead Architects:Rahul Kadri
  • Design Team:Anuprita Dixit, Bhumika Ganjawala, Heena Shaikh, Suvidha Mhatre, Tejashree Rajeshirke
  • Structural Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, R.S. Mandrekar Civil and Structural Consultant
  • Mechanical Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Dikshit Consultants and Engineers Private Limited
  • Electrical Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Dikshit Consultants and Engineers Private Limited
  • Civil Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, R.S. Mandrekar Civil and Structural Consultant
  • Hvac Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Dikshit Consultants and Engineers Private Limited
  • Plumbing Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Dikshit Consultants and Engineers Private Limited
  • Project Management Consultant:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited
  • Engineering Consultants:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited
  • Structural Contractor:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited
  • Mechanical Contractor:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited
  • Electrical Contractor:Alfadeal
  • Façade Contractor:Chiniwala Facades, Glazium Facades, New Look Interiors
  • Hvac Contractor:Zamil India
  • Plumbing Contractor:Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited
  • City:Aurangabad
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

Text description provided by the architects. The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is one of India's most ambitious infrastructure programs. Its goal is to develop new industrial cities as 'Smart Cities' and converge next-generation technologies across the infrastructure sector. Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is one of the Greenfield & Smart industrial cities, being developed as part of DMIC.

Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Auric Hall stands tall today as a landmark for Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), India’s first greenfield, smart industrial city. It has been planned as the face of the upcoming development in the area, complementing the vision of AURIC. The 16,660-square-metre building, houses administration and commercial functions, offering spaces that strive to achieve innovation and transcend expectations.

Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

The design pays homage to the rich culture and history of Aurangabad while creating a timeless exemplar of beauty and sustainability. The building intends to bring back to life the traditional historical elements through means of modern interpretation, repetition, and symmetry, having played an essential part in the designing and conceptualizing of the structure. A distinctive jaali screen made in Aluminum that wraps the building adapts motifs from traditional Mughal architecture, the resultant choreography of light and shadows creating a fascinating narrative. It also minimizes solar heat gain and controls airflow through the building, regulating internal temperatures.

Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

The building has been designed incorporating climate-responsive and sustainable design practices, embodying low energy costs, and use of high-performance materials to achieve IGBC Gold Performance. Aurangabad features a semiarid climate with extreme temperatures and intense solar radiation coupled with low rainfall. In response to these climatic conditions, appropriate form and orientation of the building were considered in the design in addition to shading methods adopted on the building façade.

Save this picture!
Sustainable Building Material Diagram
Sustainable Building Material Diagram
Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

Auric Hall also aims to enhance engagement between the state and its people. A large atrium is designed as a modern interpretation of the garden; overlooking a lake and bathed in glare-free North daylight, it provides a host of public exhibition and educational functions. It is enclosed by offices and indoor terraces on three sides, which themselves serve as social spaces for employees, encouraging cross-engagement and collaboration and becoming a vibrant center of activity.

Save this picture!
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Plot No. 38, Sector - 5, Auric City, Shendra MIDC, Ram Nagar, N 2, Cidco, Aurangabad, Maharashtra 431201, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IMK Architects
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Auric Hall / IMK Architects" 02 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956189/auric-hall-imk-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream