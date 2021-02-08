The State of Architecture: ArchDaily 2021 Trend Forecasting & Analytics

With the major happenings of the past year, our built environment and people’s needs within it seemed to change. Different ways of Architectural thinking and design solutions were put forth, showing how global events are capable of pushing the limits of the profession, increasing our responsibility, and also our opportunities to contribute to a better quality of life in every possible way. At ArchDaily, we have continued to connect with architects and designers from all over the globe and have shared diverse works, all displaying relevant implementations and architectural solutions that have an impact on our community.

In response to the published works, we have experienced different reader behaviors that indicate how architectural production can actually have an impact on designers and non-designers all over the world. This led us to create ArchDaily’s Annual Architecture Report which analyzes the most popular trends and topics in the architecture world over the past year, in an effort to understand, discuss and forecast the trends for 2021.

The report is the result of our findings, based on what our readers viewed as most valuable to them. Through it, we share important data-based analysis; from our yearly numbers and awards to the top projects and regional insights. The gathered information ensures we remain up to date and aligned with the interests of our community as well as future design trends.

This document is now available to the global community who helped us build up our library and makes the success of our curated projects possible. It is through their innovations, efforts, and surpassed challenges that we are only able to share the tools and architectural knowledge that could help build the new world.

The State Of Architecture

An analysis of the most viewed architecture on ArchDaily in 2020 is central to an understanding of the state of architecture for 2021. In this section you will find:

Top 100 Projects

Top 50 Offices

Best Young Practices

Top Materials

Accelerated Trends

Projects By Region

In order to understand the broad range of global architectural projects, we’ve analyzed data and compiled statistics that provide insights into not only where our submitted projects are located, but also identify some of the cultural, political, and socioeconomic driving forces behind their typologies, construction methods, materiality, and vernacular aesthetics. These regions include North America, Latin America (Central + South Americas), Europe, Oceania, Africa, MENA + Turkey + Central Asia, North Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Archdaily Awards

As the world’s most visited architecture website, the Building of the Year Award is the most influential and democratic architecture award. Check out the winner from last year's edition and learn more about the award. This is our way of recognizing the incredible and innovative designs that were published on the site and a celebration of the architecture community as a whole.

2021 ArchDaily Calendar

ArchDaily has introduced monthly topics in which our editors and curators align their efforts to take a deep dive into topics we find particularly relevant in today’s architectural discourse by presenting new articles, projects, collaborations, and submissions by our readers. Review our monthly topics for 2021.