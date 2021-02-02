The 2022 Edition of the EU Mies van der Rohe Award Reveals First 449 Nominated Works

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture, the Mies van der Rohe Award has just announced the first 449 works competing in its 2022 edition. Selected from 279 cities in 41 countries, the projects have been nominated by European independent experts, the national architecture associations, and the Prize Advisory Committee.

Initiated in 1987 the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award, organized by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and the European Commission since 2001, is awarded biennially to works completed within the previous two years and exceptionally, this time, 2, 5 years. 449 works, completed between October 2018 and October 2020, are competing for the 2022 Award. Revealed today by the European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, the list of nominees includes for the first time architectural works from Armenia, Moldova and Tunisia. This first selection will be joined in September by a new group of nominated projects, finished between November 2020 and April 2021. Reflecting on the current challenges, the new cycle of the prize will announce the Shortlisted works is January 2022, the 5 finalist works in February 2022, and the winner in April 2022.

Save this picture! Kindergarten Nová Ruda/ Czech Republic ©Alexandra Timpau. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

The 2022 edition of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award includes works finished during the Covid-19 pandemic, and commissions dating to the 2007-2012 financial crisis. Evaluated during the post-pandemic time, in order for the jury to be able to visit these architectures, the prize has also been “supporting the rethinking and re-planning of Europe […] prioritizing the environment through a cultural project in which design and sustainability are indissociable”.

Save this picture! Vanadzor/ Armenia ©Garegin Yeghoyan. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

Noticing an important change in trends, Housing is beating culture. For the first time since 2003, single houses (18,10%) has become the largest group of works, followed by collective housing (14,87%) and education facilities (14,01%), surpassing buildings with specific cultural programs. Collective housing buildings are particularly outstanding in cities such as Barcelona (6), Paris (4) and Riga (3). On another hand, Regeneration keeps advancing with a quarter of the total number of nominees. In fact, 5 of the 7 works from Copenhagen are the result of transformations while in Brussels, 3 of the 5 works are regenerations. The highest number of transformed existing constructions have become cultural buildings (31), followed by Education (18) and Urban Regeneration (13).

Save this picture! Province Headquarters/ Belgium ©Maxime Delvaux. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

There has been an increase of transnational works (10%), in which architects from one country have built in another one or the works have been collaborations between architecture offices, teaming up with local partners. BIG Bjarke Ingels Group (Copenhagen) is the studio with the highest number of nominated works (4), with one of them in Copenhagen (DK) and the other three in Bordeaux (FR), Jevnaker (NO) and Stockholm (SW). It is followed by COBE (Copenhagen) which has works in Copenhagen, Køge and Fredericia, all in Denmark; DO Architects (Vilnius) has works in Vilnius and Klaipėda, all in Lithuania; Grafton Architects (Dublin) have built in Toulouse, Paris and London; and Helen & Hard (Oslo and Stavanger) have two works in Stavanger and one in Oslo, all in Norway.

Save this picture! RUN RUN RUN/ Spain ©Jose Hevia. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

The EU Mies Award as the resulting work of a strong network of Europeans, shows that quality can be understood in many different ways but that it must always be connected to the present challenges with the environment and make cities and infrastructure more sustainable and resilient. -- Anna Ramos, Director Fundació Mies van der Rohe.

Save this picture! Cedar house/ Lithuania ©Norbert Tukaj. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

Discover below the list of countries and their most prominent nominated programs, and for the full list of the projects, check the official website.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

Spain: collective housing

France: collective housing

Germany: culture

Belgium: education

Portugal: single houses

Italy: collective and single housing, culture and education

United Kingdom: single houses

The Netherlands: collective housing

Poland: collective housing, culture, and urban projects

Denmark: infrastructures

Austria: education

Ireland: culture and education

Save this picture! Museum De Lakenhal/ The Netherlands ©Karin Borghouts. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award

Lithuania: single houses

Slovenia: education and single houses

Ukraine: education and urban projects

Greece: single houses

Hungary: sports and leisure

Norway: culture

Czech Republic: commerce

Croatia: education, food & accommodation and urban projects

Georgia: collective housing and urban projects

Latvia: collective housing

Bulgaria: collective housing and office

Finland: education and single houses

Montenegro: single houses

Romania: collective housing

Save this picture! Skate Park And Parkour Ground Mziuri/ Georgia ©Givi Maghradze. Image Courtesy of Mies van der rohe Award