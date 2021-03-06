Screenshot House / G&A Evripiotis

Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Molos, Greece
  • Architects: G&A Evripiotis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yiorgis Yerolymbos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Adobe, Kritikos Wood, LAFARGE GROUP, Neve.com, SMK GROUP, Skandalis AE, Stephanos Patelis, Stucco Venetiano, Twinmotion, Wardrobes
  • Architect In Charge:Angeliki Evripioti, George Kourakos, Maria Fragouli, Antonia Marinou
  • Structural Design:Angelos Kottikas
  • Mep Design:Yannis Skiadas
  • Construction Management:G&A Evripiotis, Angelos Kottikas
  • Landscape:Eva Papadimitriou
  • City:Molos
  • Country:Greece
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Text description provided by the architects. Screenshot House is located on a Parian hill with a panoramic view of the eastern Cyclades. The main axes of the house are deformed and rotated, so every space has its own unique view through a variety of openings and volume voids. The result is a distorted composition of stone and white volumes, which is harmonically integrated into the Cycladic rocky and rigid landscape. A central, larger scaled volume contains the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen in an open plan layout and it is directly connected to the main bedroom, which forms another distorted volume. All the other bedrooms are located on the sides of the central composition, having independent entrances and facilities.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Axo
Axo
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

The difference in the heights of the interior, the orientation of the openings, and the different materials give not only unique views towards the exterior but also a unique character in the interior of every volume. The furnishing follows the same concept consisting of different subtle colors and textures on spacious arrangements.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Plan
Plan
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

A single white terrazzo veranda encircles the deformed exterior spaces and voids, creating a shaded and open exterior lounge and dining areas attached to the house. Due to the inclination of the plot, the veranda is divided into two levels which are connected with two staircases.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

The bright-colored material showcases the multi-volumed composition and it contradicts it to the natural landscape surrounding the house. The design of Screenshot House gives the opportunity to its residents to experience the Cycladic landscape in several different ways both in the interior and the exterior, through nonlinear, and no perpendicular architectural concepts, maintaining the necessary minimalistic tools of contemporary design.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

