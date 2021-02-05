California Meadow House / Olson Kundig

+ 23

Design Team: Jim Olson

Design Principal: Olivier Landa

Project Manager: Alivia Owens

Project Architect: Blair Payson, Christine Burkland

Interior Design: Angus MacGregor, Laura Bartunek, Daichi Yamaguchi

General Contractor: Barnett Company

Engineering: MacLeod and Associates

Civil Engineer: PCS

Structural Engineer: WSP Group

Mechanical Engineer: Susanna Van Leuven

Landscape: SurfaceDesign

Consultants: BHLD

Lighting Design: Barker Company

City: Woodside

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Envisioned as a singular continuous, flowing expression, this family estate links architecture, interior design, art and landscape into an integrated whole. Unified around the central “home base” living area, views radiate across several reflecting pools to gardens and the nearby Santa Cruz Mountains. The residence includes three auxiliary buildings and extensive outdoor living areas, but the subdued sophistication of the design helps dissolve the home into its verdant site.

Spaces between the home’s various structures engage the landscape, which is organized into two interconnected parts. The cultivated portion of the site, with vineyards and olive tree groves, contains the “public” areas of the house, including living, dining and entertainment areas.

The other side of the site, delineated by an infinity pool and gentle slope, opens into uncultivated meadow space. An earthy exterior palette inspired by the California woodland setting continues inside the home, which features a collection of custom furniture and lighting designed by Jim Olson. The result is a home integrated with nature, not only philosophically and visually, but from a practical perspective as well.

“I always think of houses as something that should last for 500 years. If they have a long life, and they’re flexible enough to be used in a variety of ways, then future generations can take advantage of them for whatever their needs are. At Meadow House, we’ve done something that doesn’t have to be torn down or replaced. It can keep serving people for many years to come.” –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal