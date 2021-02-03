Xi'an Taibai Wushanju Art Hotel / IAPA PYT.LTD.

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Visual Arts Center, Detail
Xi'an, China
  • Architects: IAPA PYT.LTD.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  TAN XIAO-STUDIO TEN
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NiKe
  • Architectural Design:Paul Bo Peng
  • City:Xi'an
  • Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. The Xi'an - Taibai Wushanju Art Hotel is close to the ancient city of Xi'an and is located at the foot of Taibai Mountain, which is the main peak of the Qinling. It is a complex that consists of resort hotels, open spaces for leisure, and cultural exhibitions.

Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation

This complex stretches 73 meters from east to west and 120 meters from north to south. It is a symbolic building that spans over a historical river, evoking the urban planning ideals of the Lifang system from the Tang and Song dynasties. Each individual building was inspired by these ideas, then re-interpreted and refined by design.

There is a Chinese saying "Reach for the moon, advance as if there is no mountain". Inspired by this saying, Xi'an - Wushanju Art Hotel is a project with architectural ideals. The idea is to create a sentimental design work that integrates aesthetics, poetry, humanities, and life philosophy in order to find a peaceful place under the foot of Taibai Mountain, to return to a peaceful lifestyle, to balance art and life in an oriental fashion, and find a way to co-exist with more and less, light and heavy, black and white.

The design introduced a 36 diameter circular Taibai Court which acts as the main body that connects the building, corridor, and courtyard. The framed open space of the Taibai Court provides a perfect place for scenic lookouts to enjoy the mountain view and serenity from a distance. The material choice of colour, texture, and patterns gives the building a strong sense of modernity and novelty, and a unique historical charm. Xi'an - Wushanju Art Hotel will bring new inspiration to life in this era!

Address:Xi'an, Shaanxi, China

